Skip to main content

Joe Schoen Makes Bold Proclamation About Giants' Quarterback Situation

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will be the starting quarterback this season, barring any health-related setbacks.

After inheriting a four-win football team that had hit rock bottom, Giants general manager Joe Schoen, in his first off-season in charge of the team, sought to create competition at every position.

Well, except one: quarterback.

On WFAN Wednesday afternoon with Craig Carton and Evan Roberts, Schoen left zero doubt that the Giants’ starting quarterback role belongs to incumbent Daniel Jones.

“Yeah, Daniel Jones is a starter for us,” Schoen said. “(Backup quarterback) Tyrod (Taylor)knows that; we were very clear with Tyrod and his representatives when he came in.”

The Giants, who selected Jones sixth overall in the 2019 draft, have consistently reaffirmed their confidence in Jones.

Earlier this year, team president John Mara admitted that the team had done “everything possible” to screw Jones up, from not putting a solid offensive line in front of him to changing the coaching staff --and the system--three times since Jones arrived on the scene.

Since then, the Giants have made a strong push to upgrade the talent around Jones, particularly the offensive line. But despite their verbal backing of Jones, the Giants declined the quarterback’s option year, which would have paid him a guaranteed $22+ million in 2023.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

James Bradberry
Play
News

Giants GM Joe Schoen Says Resolution Could Be Coming Soon on James Bradberry

The James Bradberry situation looks like it might be coming to a head by the end of the week.

By Patricia Traina12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Big Blue+

Resetting the Giants' Post-Draft Depth Chart

There will be a lot of competition across the board this summer thanks to the 11 draft picks added by the Giants. Let's take a look at how each position group changed in terms of its depth and possible competition.

By Patricia Traina15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; fans look on during a game featuring the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Play
News

Week 5 Giants, Packers Game to Be Played in London

The Giants are heading to London for the third time since the league created the International Series in 2007.

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
22 hours ago

"Twenty-two million--that's a serious investment in anything," Schoen said when asked about the decision to decline Jones's option. 

"You want to get around him as much as you can. We had watched the film and we wanted to get around the kid and we love Daniel Jones. That's not an indictment on how we feel about him or that we feel any different." 

Instead, the team is taking a wait-and-see approach, hoping that Jones finally flourishes behind what they believe is an improved offensive line and, in a system created by head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who came from two potent offensive systems in Buffalo and Kansas City, respectively.

"We think he's a win-with player. So we want a chance to work with him and go through a season," Schoen said. "We've only been here for three months and around him for four or five weeks. If he goes out and balls out, we still have the franchise tag or you enter contract negotiations and an extension."

Schoen’s declaration of Jones being the starter raised a valid question from Roberts, who asked what the quarterback had done to be handed the starting job without a whisper of competition.

“Listen, Daniel's done everything he can possibly do here,” Schoen said. “He's in early, he's stays late. And we upgraded the weapons around him, and we're going to see what he can do this year.”

If Jones, whom Schoen said is “a hundred percent” regarding his recovery from the season-ending sprained neck, delivers the goods, that would be a huge load off of the general manager's shoulders for next off-season.

Anything short of a successful year by the quarterback would mean the Giants will have to go back to the drawing board to find a new quarterback and then break him in, a process that could potentially stall the team's progress as a rookie acclimates to the NFL.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

James Bradberry
News

Giants GM Joe Schoen Says Resolution Could Be Coming Soon on James Bradberry

By Patricia Traina12 hours ago
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Big Blue+

Resetting the Giants' Post-Draft Depth Chart

By Patricia Traina15 hours ago
Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; fans look on during a game featuring the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
News

Week 5 Giants, Packers Game to Be Played in London

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The Jumbo-Sized Post Draft Edition

By Patricia TrainaMay 3, 2022
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

Will Not Drafting Nakobe Dean Haunt New York Giants?

By Patricia TrainaMay 3, 2022
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0) reacts to a tackle for loss in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 27-6.
Draft

Breaking Down Giants' Sixth-round Pick Darrian Beavers's Game

By Gene ClemonsMay 3, 2022
Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (73) back in pass blocking as quarterback Sam Howell (7) takes the snap during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Draft

Breaking Down Giants' Fifth-round Pick Marcus McKethan's Game

By Gene ClemonsMay 3, 2022
Nov 24, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of the New York Giants helmet during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
News

Giants Move On from Chris Petit, Kyle O’Brien

By The Giants Maven News DeskMay 2, 2022