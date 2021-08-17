John Mara Feels Good About Direction Giants Are Headed

This isn't the first time Giants president John Mara has felt good about the team's direction. But unlike past years, Mara sounded more convinced by the process laid out by head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman.

All New York Giants team president John Mara wants to see is a few more wins by the end of the year.

How many more, he won’t say. But unlike past years where Mara has pledged confidence in the direction the team was headed only to have his heart broken when the Giants underachieved, Mara is cautiously optimistic that this year will be different.

“I certainly think we're a lot better on paper,” he said Tuesday before his team hit the grass fields at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

“I’d like to see us show that on the field now and win more games and make the playoffs. I mean, that's my expectation every year coming into the season. Obviously, we’ve fallen far short of that the last four years, but I think on paper, I'm pleased with where we are, but I want to see us win some games.”

The Giants famously spent all kinds of obscene money on free agent acquisitions like receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, and tight end Kyle Rudolph. They also re-signed defensive lineman and last year’s sack leader Leonard Williams to a multi-year, multimillion-dollar contract.

There were also several less expensive contracts handed out to free agents such as edge rusher Ifeadi Odenigbo, defensive lineman Danny Shelton, linebacker Reggie Ragland and running back Devontae Booker.

In short, the Giants spending spree is very much reminiscent of its 2016 spending free-for-all that landed them cornerback Janoris Jenkins edge rusher Olivier Vernon and defensive lineman Damon Harrison.

Those players helped the Giants finish with an 11-5 record and the team’s first playoff berth since the 2011 Super Bowl-winning season.

Unfortunately for the Giants, that house they built ended up being based on a sand foundation, as the following year, the Giants reverted to their bottom-dweller ways with a 3-13 record.

Mara witnessed that travesty and the ones that ensued in 2018-19 when the Giants went 9-23 over those two seasons.

But with the arrival of head coach Joe Judge, who last year lead the team to a 6-10 record and within a hair of winning a very weak NFC East, Mara is cautiously optimistic that the days of the bumbling, stumbling Giants are in the rearview mirror.

“I felt like despite the record, I felt like we were making progress and I think with the additions that we've made this past offseason, I still feel that way,” he said. “I feel good about this team right now.”

Mara was asked if the team needs to be in the playoffs this year, to which he said he feels like that should always be the goal.

And if the Giants fall short of that goal?

“I'll look at that at the end of the season and see whether I think we're continuing to make progress and moving in the right direction, but I'm not issuing a playoff mandate,” he said.

“I don't think those ever do you any good. I don't think I need to say or do anything to motivate the people in this building any more than they're already motivated. They all want to win.”

Mara also admitted that while he trusts the process put in place by general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge, balancing that trust with being patient isn’t easy.

“It’s never an easy question,” he said. “I really do believe we're moving in the right direction here. I think the attitude on the team is really good and with the coaches. I think I just have to try to continue to have some patience, which is not easy for me given the last four seasons that we've had. I do think Dave and Joe have made a lot of good decisions. Again, I think we're moving in the right direction.”

Join the Giants Country Community