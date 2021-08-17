August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search
Giants RB Saquon Barkley Takes Significant Step Forward in Comeback
Publish date:

Giants RB Saquon Barkley Takes Significant Step Forward in Comeback

Barkley's workload continues to increase with each passing day and that's very good news for the Giants, who hope he'll be ready for Week 1.
Author:

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Barkley's workload continues to increase with each passing day and that's very good news for the Giants, who hope he'll be ready for Week 1.

There's still no timetable regarding when New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will receive the green light to participate in practices and games without any restrictions. Still, based on Tuesday's practice, the fourth-year running back took a significant step forward toward that goal.

Wearing a red non-contact jersey reserved for quarterbacks and kickers, Barkley participated in some seven-on-seven drills during the team's practice Tuesday, a significant step forward for the 24-year-old running back activated off the PUP list last week.

The Giants have been very cautious with Barkley, making sure not to rush him back before he's fully ready and certainly not before the medical staff is convinced his surgically repaired ACL is capable of holding up to the rigors of the NFL gridiron.

Head coach Joe Judge told reporters before practice that the plan for the coming week when the Giants visit the Cleveland Browns for joint practices was to hold Barkley out of any live drills.

"I wouldn’t plan on putting him in 11-on-11 at this point," Judge said. "We’ll see if there’s something else we can slide him into drill-wise."

Judge declined to go into the specifics of Barkley's medical progress, but he did say that he's "happy" with how the running back has been working and the progress he's made.

"We’re going to go ahead and keep progressing him, do a few more things," Judge said before practice. "At this point, until the doctors give me the green light, I’m not going to throw him into any live contact drills or anything of that nature. We want to be careful as we go through it, but we just have to keep on pushing his body."

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the sidle line watches the game against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
News

Giants RB Saquon Barkley Takes Significant Step Forward in Comeback

Barkley's workload continues to increase with each passing day and that's very good news for the Giants, who hope he'll be ready for Week 1.

July 29, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) participates in training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
News

What the New York Giants Are Getting in CB Josh Jackson

The Giants sent cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Packers in exchange for Josh Jackson. Here's a look at what they're potentially getting in Jackson.

Nov 2, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom (27) breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Transactions

Giants Trade CB Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay

New York subtracts a member of a very crowded cornerbacks room by sending Isaac Yiadom, a starter last year, to the Packers.

Barkley's NFL career hasn't quite gone the way he or the Giants hoped, thanks to back-to-back years with lower-body injuries that have cost him 17 games over that period.

After posting an impressive Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign n 2018 in which he rushed for 1,307 yards on 261 carries with 11 touchdowns and racked up an impressive 2,028 yards from scrimmage, Barkley missed three games in 2019 with a high ankle sprain (though he did manage to top 1,000 yards rushing--just barely).

Then came last season's devastating ACL injury in which Barkley also damaged his meniscus and required reparative surgery, a sequence of events that has put any plans to extend the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft on hold.

That said, general manager Dave Gettleman, who made little attempt to hide his wanting of Barkley leading up to the 2018 draft, said if he had to do things all over again, he'd make the same decision regarding drafting Barkley where he did.

"Absolutely. Stuff happens, not everything's perfect, and there are guys all over this league who get hurt, big-time players," Gettleman said. "He's done a great job, and I feel the same way about him.

"Really and truly, you can talk about injuries at any position. I would not make a different decision than I made in 2018, plain and simple."

Team president John Mara, who will be among those who will sign off on a new deal for Barkley, said a new contract all comes down to the running back being able to produce at a high level

"Our medical people feel very good about where he's at right now," Mara said. "I like what I've seen from him out on the field and hopefully that'll be an easy decision for us as well."

Join the Giants Country community

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the sidle line watches the game against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
News

Giants RB Saquon Barkley Takes Significant Step Forward in Comeback

July 29, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) participates in training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
News

What the New York Giants Are Getting in CB Josh Jackson

Nov 2, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom (27) breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Trade CB Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay

Dec 6, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants running back Alfred Morris (41) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field.
Transactions

Giants Trim Three to Get to NFL Roster Limit

Jan 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) throws he ball as Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Cam Jones (4) rushes during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
Draft

2021 NCAA Scouting Series: SEC Offensive Prospects

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge speaks to tight end Kaden Smith (82) at practice, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

New York Giants Training Camp Week 4 Storylines to Watch

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
Transactions

New York Giants Place Three on Injured Reserve

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Keion Crossen (35) recovers a Kansas City Chiefs fumble during the first quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Acquire CB Keion Crossen from Texans