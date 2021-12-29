Joe Judge Doesn't Rule Out Playing Two Quarterbacks vs. Bears

Why Giants head coach Joe Judge is contemplating playing both quarterbacks on Sunday--and why it's a bad idea.

The late John Madden is said to have once quipped, “If you have two quarterbacks, you actually have none.”

Welcome then to the New York Giants' current state of affairs, where they have two quarterbacks, Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm, on their roster, but neither has yet to step forward and claim the job for the rest of the season by offering any hope of igniting the offense in these remaining two games.

With desperate times calling for desperate measures, Giants head coach Joe Judge said he hasn't ruled out playing both quarterbacks Sunday against the Chicago Bears if that's what's best for the team.

"We’ll prepare both guys, similar to last week," Judge said Wednesday before the team went through an hour-long walkthrough practice. "We’ll prepare both guys. Both guys will have their share of the load this week in practice as far as sharing some reps. I would expect to see both guys play.

Alternating quarterbacks has been done before, though not often, as the idea is to stick with one guy and allow him to get into a rhythm, something that Glennon said could be a challenge if Judge goes that route.

"I've never actually had that, but I think it would create a challenge," he said. "But if that's what's best for the team, that’s what we’ll be ready to do."

Fromm, who realizes he blew a golden opportunity last week, seemed more willing to get back on the horse, even if it meant sharing snaps.

"Anytime something doesn’t go your way, you want to respond and get the opportunity to respond," he said. "Would love that opportunity to respond and go out and do better, get better and ultimately to score some points and ultimately win a football game."

The latest from Giants Country Click on an image to jump to the story you wish to read. Saquon Barkley Explains Why He Wants to Finish Out a Lost Season There is nothing left to play for in 2021, but don't tell that to banged up Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who is determined to finish out the string. 1 / 5

The problem with the plan is that both Glennon and Fromm have been equally unsuccessful in moving the offense or scoring points, leaving Judge desperate to try anything at this point to reverse a disturbing trend in which the offense has struggled to score touchdowns.

There would also be a matter of how the game plan might be tailored to accommodate the different skillsets of each quarterback.

"As we go through the game plan, obviously we’re going to bracket some different things together if we think one thing is better for one guy, one is better for the other guy," Judge said when asked how that would work. "We’ll see how they practice and how we’ll go into the game."

At the end of the week, Judge will have to name someone as a starter, and it's believed that Glennon might be the guy despite his struggles. But as for a possible rotation throughout, odds are the Giants will look to stick with one guy unless there's a blowout, either way, presenting an opportunity for the other to get some snaps.

Join the Giants Country Community