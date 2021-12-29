Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Saquon Barkley Explains Why He Wants to Finish Out a Lost Season

There is nothing left to play for in 2021, but don't tell that to banged up Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who is determined to finish out the string.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley is almost 25 years old and is usually full of pep and vigor and optimism.

This time, however, it was clear as day that the toll of another injury-filled and losing season has gotten to him.

Barkley, who is usually reflective and chatty during his media briefings, fielded 12 questions over his roughly seven-minute Zoom call with reporters, delivering either a one-word answer or a quick one-liner on five, the frustration and unhappiness hard to miss in his demeanor.

But what Barkley, held out of Wednesday’s practice as part of a workload management day, did confirm is that he has no intention of shutting himself down to get a jumpstart on getting healthy for next year.

“We’ve just got to continue to fight for each other,” he said when asked what’s left in another lost season. “Obviously, we know the season didn’t go the way that we would like it, but we only have two more opportunities left as a team. 

“(Head) Coach (Joe Judge) kind of said it in our squad meeting today: You never know when your last opportunity is going to be, so you’ve got to try to take advantage of it. 

"Speaking personally, it’s something I had to deal with last year missing the whole season, knowing the game can be taken away from you at any moment. With these last two games, starting with Chicago we’ve got to come out here and fight. That’s the kind of got to be the whole theme of the team and for each player.”

This weekend, Barkley will return to Soldier Field, where he suffered his torn ACL injury. But don’t expect him to be one of those guys who seeks closure by visiting the exact spot where his career came to a screeching halt or to denounce the grass surface publicly.

“No, I’m not thinking like, ‘I hate the field,’” he said. “I’m excited that I’m healthy enough to be able to go out there and be able to play another game. Like I said, you never know when these are opportunities are going to be taken away from you. That’s my whole mindset is cherish these last two games that we have and go out there and try to finish on a high note.”

Barring a solid two-game showing, Barkley is on pace to finish with career lows in rushing attempts, rushing yardage, receptions, and receiving yardage in seasons in which he’s participated in at least 11 games. 

Barkley, who has repeatedly expressed a desire to be a Giant for life, knows that there are no guarantees, which is why he’s done his best to keep from obsessing over what the off-season might bring with a new general manager expected to be in place.

“I can’t control those things,” he said. “I can’t have that thought process. My thought process is come in every single day and try to be a leader I can for the team and try to get better physically, mentally and all the above. Like I said, with these last two games, especially coming up with Chicago, try to finish on a high note and play for each other.”

