Markus Golden Rejoins the Giants' Fold; Where Does He Fit In?

Jackson Thompson

After clearing the initial COVID-19 protocol and passing a team physical, veteran Giants edge rusher Markus Golden is back in the Giants' fold, the team announced.

Earlier this year, the Giants placed the rare UFA tender on Golden, which will pay him approximately $5.1 million, which includes a $1 million performance escalator if Golden reaches double-digit sacks again this year.

Golden will look to build on his 2019 campaign in which he was the only Giants defender to record double-digit sacks (10.0) and the first Giants defender to accomplish the feat since Jason Pierre-Paul recorded 12.5 sacks in 2014.

With Golden returning, the Giants will need to figure out where in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's defense Golden will best fit.

Last year Golden was primarily a weak-side linebacker in the scheme. But with the Giants already having Oshane Ximines and adding Kyler Fackrell to the mix, both of whom are also predominantly weak-side linebackers, the Giants suddenly appear to have an overflow at the position.

Graham is believed to be planning a multiple defense, which means players will be asked to perform different roles within the scheme rather than focusing specifically on one position. Although Golden primarily worked out of the weak-side spot, he also took a dozen snaps in the box and in the slot.

Last season, Golden signed a one-year "prove it" deal with the Giants, which reunited him with defensive coordinator James Bettcher, for whom he played in Arizona during the 2015-17 seasons. During that time, Golden racked up 16.5 sacks, including a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2016.

He suffered a torn ACL four games into the 2017 season, an injury he fought his way back. In signing with the Giants, for whom he started and played in all 16 games, Golden showed the NFL that he was indeed fully back from his knee injury.

Unfortunately, the market for the 29-year-old was lukewarm at best, as he never did get the offer he was seeking on the open market before the UFA tender's July 22 deadline.

The Giants pass rush finished 22nd in the league last year in the sacks per pass attempt category, a slight "improvement" from their 30th place ranking in 2018.

But it's been a while since the Giants have ranked in the top half of the league in sacks per pass attempt; their most recent finish in the top half of the NFL was in 2014 when they ranked second with a 9.0% sacks per pass attempt percentage. That year, the Giants defense recorded 47.0 quarterback sacks.

[Patricia Traina contributed to this report.]

