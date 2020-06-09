Outside Linebackers Preview | Can They Finally Turn Potential into Production?

Outside Linebackers

WHO THEY HAVE: Lorenzo Carter (D3/2018), Kyler Fackrell (UFA/2020), Oshane Ximines (D3/2019), Cam Brown (D6/2020), Carter Coughlin (D7/2020), Chris Peace (Waivers/2019), Devante Downs (UFA/2019), Dominique Ross (UDFA/2020), Dana Levine (UDFA/2020), Oluwole Betike (UDFA/2020)

KEY ADDITIONS: Kyler Fackrell (UFA/2020), Cam Brown (D6/2020), Carter Coughlin (D7/2020)

KEY LOSSES: Markus Golden (UFA/Unsigned)

Note: The Giants could be getting Golden back if no other team signs him by July 22.

Where Things Stand

Back in the days when the Giants pass rush used to be a thing to fear, they had an abundance of riches of pass rushers in the form of Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, and Osi Umenyiora--none of whom were first-round picks.

Fast forward to today, and the Giants are in the same boat in that they have several promising young pass rushers, none of whom are first-round picks. However, the Giants have struggled to get that group to reach the potential the individuals have shown on tape.

Instead, the Giants have, in recent years, attempted to bring in Mulligan. In 2016 they brought in Olivier Vernon, who at the time signed a monster free-agent contract worthy of a No. 1 pass rusher despite the fact he was more of a complementary piece.

Last year they took a flier on Markus Golden, who had been successful with then-defensive coordinator James Bettcher in Arizona before suffering a knee injury that took him most of two years to get over fully. While Golden rewarded their modest investment, an argument could be made that he is also a complementary piece rather than a true No. 1.

Meanwhile, the Giants drafted two third-round picks, Lorenzo Carter in 2018 and Oshane Ximines last year, with the hopes that one or both might blossom into a solid pass rush threat. To date, that hasn't happened, and a big part of that has been the coaching and schemes each has been asked to run.

Add it all up, and you have a Giants pass-rushing unit that right now is one of the most significant question marks on this roster. Whether they overcome it will be a key in this team, finally turning the ship in the right direction or suffering yet another dismal season.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Potential. It means showing the capacity to become or develop into something in the future. For at least two seasons, that’s all we have heard about the Giants edge rushers, and they have the potential to generate a pass rush via the scheme.

So far, however, that has not been the case. Lorenzo Carter, who posted 4.0 sacks as a rookie, only managed 4.5 last year, a disappointing total considering how high the expectations were for him and how much we had been told that he progressed.

And Oshane Ximines? The promising youngster, who like Carter is a third-round draft pick, recorded 4.5 sacks as a rookie, a good start which he must build on.

So why then should we be optimistic about this group finally reaching its potential? No, not because Markus Golden, the first outside linebacker on the team since Lawrence Taylor to record double-digit sacks in a single season, could be returning if another club does not sign him by July 22.

And no, not because in Kyler Fackrell the Giants have another edge rusher who has reached double-digit sacks before.

We should be optimistic about this group because, on the whole, it looks as though new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has a better idea of how to deploy personnel to where they are doing things for which their talents are a match.

We should be optimistic that Graham also has the supporting cast on the back end of the defense that can potentially hold its coverage long enough to allow some of these promising pass rushers to start reaching their full potential.