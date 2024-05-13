New York Giants 2024 Schedule: Three Bold Predictions
The full 2024 NFL regular season schedule will be released on Wednesday, and the schedule release date will always be an event that many look forward to.
While we already know who the Giants' opponents are (Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Minnesota, and Indianapolis at home, and Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Seattle, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh on the road), we don't yet know the order in which they're appearing.
But we will soon--on May 15, to be exact. In the meantime, here are three bold predictions as to what we think will be among the highlights on a Giants' regular season schedule.
Week 1 at Home vs. the Colts
Might as well start with the boldest of bold predictions, and that is the Week 1 game.
Lately, the Giants have drawn the Dallas Cowboys to open the season, a game that typically ends in primetime. But for this season, we've got another opponent in mind that is a little more deeply rooted in Giants history: the Indianapolis Colts.
As the Giants kick off their 100th season in existence, what better throwback to a highlight moment in their past than to open the season against the Indianapolis Colts, who topped the Giants in overtime 23-17 in the 1958 NFL Championship Game known as "The Greatest Game Ever Played"?
That 1958 championship game, televised nationally by NBC, was the first NFL playoff game to be decided in sudden death overtime.
Although the Giants didn't get the desired results, and the Colts moved from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984 (Baltimore would later get the Ravens in 1996), the historical significance is too great to ignore.
And what better way to kick off the team's 100th season than at home surrounded by its loyal fanbase, many of whom have passed down season tickets from generation to generation.
The Giants-Carolina Game Will be Played in Germany
This prediction makes too much sense not to happen.
The Panthers have already been tagged to play a game in Munich, Germany, and the Giants were awarded global marketing rights in the German market earlier this year.
Those two factors make scheduling this particular game, a Panthers home game, in Munich a no-brainer.
Home Game vs. Philadelphia will be in Primetime
Many Giants fans are still upset over what they view as a betrayal of the worst degree by former running back Saquon Barkley, previously the face of the franchise.
Barkley decided to take his talents to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants' most hated division rivals, which has caused some fans to lash out at the running back on social media.
Barkley revealed that the Giants never made him an offer to stay this off-season. The most likely reason behind this is that after having had a preliminary conversation with Barkley's representation at the combine, the Giants realized that they just weren't going to be in the running back's price range.
Rather than tag him at the $12+ million price range, general manager Joe Schoen decided it was better to move on and send the money it might have taken to retain Barkley on the offensive line than to continue investing in a high-end running back who is only as good as his blocking (and who has an injury history).
So how surprising would it be if Barkley's "homecoming" to MetLife Stadium didn't draw national interest?
Very.
