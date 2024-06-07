New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: CB Cor’Dale Flott
When the New York Giants 2023 season ended, so did cornerback Adoree’ Jackson’s time in New York. When the Giants did not offer him a contract during the free agency period, the attention turned to who would be his replacement.
While many offered opinions about how the Giants should fill the position, head coach Brian Daboll immediately announced that Cor’Dale Flott would get the first look at playing opposite Deonte Banks.
There was some surprise following Daboll’s volunteered statement as some questioned why the team would move their nickel back outside. But when you stop to think about it, it makes all the sense in the world.
During his rookie season, Flott made several stats outside while filling in for injured cornerbacks. During that time, he flashed aggressiveness, instincts, and the speed necessary to carry elite receivers vertically.
It is possible that during this time, the Giant's brain trust knew that they had someone who could exist outside, but with Jackson back for another season and Banks on the other side, nickel was the logical place to get one of their best cover corners on the field.
He was able to hone his skills against many of the best receivers in the NFL because so many of them work in the slot today.
The Giants seemed to have this plan going into the offseason. They still have Darnay Holmes, who has been a stalwart at nickel for several seasons, and they also drafted Dru Phillips, who is expected to play primarily in the slot.
That depth allows them to move Flott without fear of weakening the position. Holmes is smart and savvy in coverage while being a better box defender against the fun. Phillips will be a long, rangy cover guy similar to Flott. All things point to Flott outside.
Cor’Dale Flott, CB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 175 lbs.
Exp: 3 years
School: LSU
How Acquired: D3-22
2023 in Review
During the 2023 season, the Giants moved Flott inside to take a more permanent role in the defense as the nickel corner. Based on their man-to-man usage, they wanted to use his speed and coverage ability and thought he was a more talented coverage guy than Holmes.
Flott’s long frame and wingspan were valuable tools for getting his hands on receivers running option routes and shallow and deep crossers.
He showed the ability to stay connected with the game's elites, including Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, Puka Nacua, and more. He more than held his own; he proved to be a disruptor.
Flott was on the field for 14 games in 2023 and got the call to start seven. His 518 snaps were almost 200 more than he took in 2022.
He was targeted 57 times and only surrendered 34 receptions. That’s just under 60 percent. He made 36 tackles, including 25 solo. He had one forced fumble, five passes defensed, and one interception.
Contract/Cap Info
Flott signed a four-year, $5.2 million contract with the New York Giants, which included a $992,248 signing bonus.
In 2024, Flott will earn a base salary of $1,131,532 while carrying a cap hit of $1,429,594 and a dead cap value of $496,124.
2024 Preview
Flott seems poised to receive every opportunity to be the starting cornerback in 2024. This defense will likely feature more zone coverage than combined in the previous two years.
Flott’s only interception came while playing zone coverage, so hopefully, there may be more opportunities for him to get his hands on more passes this season. At 6-2, he will not concede the height advantage to many receivers, and there are not many who will have the ability to fly by him.
He will still need to spend the offseason getting stronger and better at high-pointing the ball because that is where receivers will find their advantage.
Optimism about this move should be high. Flott is 22, so if this does work, the Giants will have a young cornerback tandem that can grow together.