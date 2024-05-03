Saquon Barkley: "I Never Got an Offer" from Giants
Former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has said in the past that he'll always have a special place in his heart for Big Blue. But Barkley is currently living in the moment, and that includes acclimating to his new life as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
However, some Giants fans are still deeply hurt by what they view as the mother of all betrayals by the man who was once the face of the franchise and whose No. 26 jersey was once the top-selling Giants jersey.
Barkley, who signed a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants' most hated division rivals, still hears it from fans who view his deflection as worse than the double-bird Eagles fans once gave to retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Barkley, who monitors his social media account, including the feedback he gets from followers, wasn't in the mood to take anything from the still disgruntled Giants fans who called him out when he posted from the New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers NBA playoff game.
"It' bee two months," Barkley posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). " lol, no way ya can still be this mad! Mf can’t even go to a basketball game."
When someone responded to Barkley's post, saying, "You bailed on New York. Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind," Barkley took exception to the idea that he bailed or is a traitor because he never got an offer from the Giants to return.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen decided not to use the franchise tag on Barkley a second year in a row, largely because he reportedly didn't want to pay a running back upwards of $10 million, which is what Barkley ($12.5 million APY) ultimately got in his new deal with the Eagles.
The Giants instead pivoted to Devin Singletary, whose three-year deal with the team averages $5.5 million per year.
Still, just when one thinks the bad blood between Giants and Eagles fans can't get any worse, there is a new intrigue for the NFL schedule makers as they put the finishing touches on the 2024 regular season slate of games.
And it wouldn't be surprising if the Giants, who, thanks to their 6-11 record last season, don't figure to be featured in many primetime games, draw at least one primetime matchup involving the Eagles.
