Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Giants Cornerback Aaron Robinson on Track to Return

Third-round draft pick Aaron Robinson has been on the PUP list while recovering from a surgical procedure to address a core muscle injury back in the spring.
Author:

When the Giants selected former UCF cornerback Aaron Robinson in the third round of this year's draft, they felt they were getting a physical player and the versatility to play inside and outside and on special teams.

Unfortunately, a core muscle issue sidetracked Robison's debut with his new team, the issue requiring off-season surgery that landed him on the PUP list to start training camp.

Now that his six-week stay on the PUP list is over and the 21-day window has been opened ahead of his return, Robinson could find himself on the field for the Giants as soon as Monday night when New York visits the Kansas City Chiefs.

"There’s a chance," head coach Joe Judge said Friday. "He practiced with us last week. He was out there with us yesterday doing a lot more. He’s moving well. I’d say obviously coming off the injury, that kind of delayed his start with the season. I’d say he’s been very encouraging in terms of how he’s moving."

As they did last year with then-rookie Xavier McKinney after a broken leg delayed the start of his NFL career, the Giants have made sure to keep Robinson as involved as possible with the meetings and the evolution of the scheme.

"Yeah, in terms of everything we’ve done throughout the season, he’s been very involved in that, so it’s helped him kind of move up quickly mentally," Judge said. "We’ll see where it goes these next couple days. Obviously, we’ve got (Defensive Back) J.R. (Reed) on the roster now and some other guys, but there is a chance."

Judge said Robinson has been a solid pupil in the classroom.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson (33) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Play
News

New York Giants Cornerback Aaron Robinson on Track to Return

Third-round draft pick Aaron Robinson has been on the PUP list while recovering from a surgical procedure to address a core muscle injury back in the spring.

1 minute ago
October 24, 2021: Joe Judge watches Daniel Jones warm up before the game against the Carolina Panthers.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Daniel Jones" Edition

This week's reader mailbag seems to focus heavily on Daniel Jones. Plus questions about defensive back Aaron Robinson and more.

2 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles out of the pocket against the Titans during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 8: Keys to an Upset Win Over Kansas City

Coach Gene Clemons breaks down what the Giants have to do if they're to overcome the odds and upset the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

17 hours ago

"He’s a smart dude. He’s very involved. He’s a good communicator. He’s very, very focused. That’s something that jumped out to us right away with this guy when we met him down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. It definitely carried over when we got him," he said.

When he is eventually activated, the thought is that the 6-foot, 190-pound Robinson will primarily man the slot cornerback position where his height and physicality would appear to make him an ideal fit for a position that can see smaller receivers to taller tight ends lined up across from him.

In his final season at UCF, Robinson allowed 53.2 percent of the pass targets thrown against him to be completed, the eighth-best mark nationwide among cornerbacks in the 2021 draft class who were targeted at least 30 times in coverage.

"He’s got real good top-end speed. He’s got very good short-area quickness. He has good instincts in terms of matching receivers. He has very good ball skills. He’s got a physical presence to him," said Judge when asked what it was about Robinson that appealed so much to the team.

"He’s one of those guys when you watch him from across the ball, he doesn’t blink much pre-snap. He’s always looking into it, he’s anticipating moves," Judge said. "Physically, this guy’s got a pretty good skillset."

It sure does sound like a skill set that could help a Giants pass defense that is currently ranked 27th in pass completion targets allowed (69.92 percent) and tied for 13th in average passing yards allowed per game (243.1) improve.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson (33) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
News

New York Giants Cornerback Aaron Robinson on Track to Return

1 minute ago
October 24, 2021: Joe Judge watches Daniel Jones warm up before the game against the Carolina Panthers.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Daniel Jones" Edition

2 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles out of the pocket against the Titans during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 8: Keys to an Upset Win Over Kansas City

17 hours ago
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) on the field before the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

New York Giants Injury Update: Hope for Kadarius Toney's Return?

18 hours ago
New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers (21) participates in drills during the last day of mandatory minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey on What's Next for Returner Plans

22 hours ago
Jabrill Peppers of the Giants was injured on a punt return in the second half as the Carolina Panthers faced the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 24, 2021.
News

Logan Ryan: Turf Fields Not as Good as Grass

23 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom (72) looks to block against the Colgate Raiders during the first half at Alumni Stadium.
Draft

College Football Stock Report: Risers and Fallers from Week 8

Oct 29, 2021
Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Peart (74) during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
News

Matt Peart Embracing Chance to Prove He's Starter Material

Oct 28, 2021