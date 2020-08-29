SI.com
New York Giants Band Together in Show of Solidarity Before Blue-White Scrimmage

Jackson Thompson

The Giants held their second scrimmage of the summer and their first in MetLife Stadium Friday night intending to make the event as gameday realistic as possible.

But before kicking off the festivities, the Giants, who have been holding discussions with each other, the coaches and the team's ownership, gathered together at midfield in two rows, linking arms to show their solidarity during these turbulent times which most recently saw Jacob Blake shot by police multiple times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Before the scrimmage commenced, the team held a moment of silence. Then, a video played on the MetLife Stadium scoreboard featuring team owner John Mara, tight end Evan Engram, defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson, running back Saquon Barkley, receiver Sterling Shepard, safety Nate Ebner, and quarterback Daniel Jones. The video expressed the organization's unified support in fighting for social justice and racial equality.

The video ended with the hashtag #togetherblue, which is the Giants' initiative to be proactive in the local New York and New Jersey communities to promote social justice.

The Giants revealed this week that earlier this off-season, they split into nine smaller groups with each group collaborating with local community organizations such as the United Way of NYC, Far Rockaway Colts (NYPD), New York City Police Foundation, RISE, Bronx Defenders, Eva’s Village, East Orange Mayor’s Office, My Sisters’ Place, and Covenant House to promote social justice and improve community relations.

During the scrimmage, the players were permitted to wear the organization's decal with whom they have partnered. 

  

