New York Giants Injury Impact | Week 5

The Giants are set to travel to Arlington, Texas, for their first divisional game of the season against the Cowboys on Sunday, but they could be short-handed on defense.

The Giants' first injury report of Week 5 revealed that edge rusher Oshane Ximines (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

Ximines has started three of the Giants' first four games this season, racking up five total tackles and three quarterback hits according to Pro Football Reference. He has lined up predominantly on the left edge for the Giants so far this season. If he can't play, it could put veteran edge rusher Markus Golden in a larger role.

Golden has been mostly a rotational pass rusher for the Giants in 2020, just one year after leading the team in sacks with ten. Golden came into the Giants' game against the Rams last week after Ximines walked to the sideline with shoulder pain and could be in line to make his first start of the season if Ximines can't play.

Ximines might not be the only Giants edge rusher that could be unavailable Sunday, as Kyler Fackrell (neck) was also listed on the injury report as a limited participant.

Fackrell has made one start for the Giants so far this year in Week 2 against the Bears and is tied for the team lead in sacks with two.

Fackrell has also been a rotational edge rusher on the right side for the Giants so far this season. If he is unavailable on Sunday, it will likely mean that starter Lorenzo Carter will hold a much bigger workload.

Meanwhile, in the secondary, safety Jabrill Peppers (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant.

Peppers missed last week's game after leaving the Giants' Week 3 contest with a low ankle sprain but could be on track to get back on the field this week against the Cowboys.

Peppers would undoubtedly be a welcome return for the Giants' defense and special teams as a key player and team captain. Whether Peppers will be ready to go by Sunday remains to be seen, but participation in practice is certainly a good sign after missing practice all of last week.

Fellow Giants' safety Adrien Colbert (neck) was also limited. Colbert started in place of Peppers against the Rams, so if he and Peppers are unable to play it would create a pretty big dilemma for the Giants' defense. Colbert's absence would also create a hole on special teams.

Meanwhile, for the Cowboys, injuries have piled up on the offensive line as veteran left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) and center Joe Looney (knee) both did not practice on Wednesday.

Smith had missed the Cowboys' Weeks 2 and 3 contests before returning last week to face the Cleveland Browns. He has landed back on the injury report, his status for Sunday's game up in the air.

Backup offensive tackle Brandon Knight started in Smith's place when he was out and will likely be the team's top option at left tackle once again if Smith can't play on Sunday.

Looney, who reportedly suffered an MCL sprain in Week 4 against the Browns, will probably be replaced by rookie center Tyler Biadasz. Biadasz, a fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin this year, was considered by many to be the best center in the draft. He will get the chance to prove that praise as he takes on a critical role in the Cowboys' high-powered offense.

The Cowboys will also have the health of three defensive ends to worry about in the days leading up to Sunday's game. Demarcus Lawrence (knee) was listed as a full participant while Dorance Armstrong (knee) and Tyrone Crawford (ankle) did not participate on Wednesday.

Lawrence shouldn't be too much of a concern considering he could fully participate in practice on Wednesday. If Crawford can't play, then veteran defensive end Everson Griffin might make his first Cowboys start of the season.

Griffin, who signed a one-year $3 million deal with the Cowboys back in August, has been a rotational defensive end so far this season, racking up 13 tackles, one sack, and two quarterback hits.

Armstrong, who has been a backup behind Aldon Smith at the strong-side linebacker spot, won't hinder the defense if he cannot play. Armstrong has only played an average of 25% of defensive snaps this season, and the Cowboys can explore giving those snaps to Justin March or rookie Bradley Anae.

One more minor concern for the Cowboys' defense is rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs (shoulder/knee), who was listed as a full participant.

Diggs has been the Cowboys' best cornerback this season and played last week after battling a shoulder injury in the days leading up to the game. Unless he has a major setback, Diggs should be good to go against the Giants.