New York Giants Injury Update: TJ Brunson, Joshua Kalu Suffer Significant Injuries
The season is over for two young defensive players who were hoping to earn roster spots with the Giants.
The top goal of the preseason, besides evaluating players, is to try to stay as healthy as possible coming out of games.

Unfortunately, that was not the case for the New York Giants, who lost two members of their defense to significant and likely season-ending injuries.

Second-year linebacker T.J. Brunson and safety Joshua Kalu suffered significant injuries in Saturday's 12-7 preseason loss to the New York Jets.

One of the Giants' two seventh-round draft picks last year who was active for just five games as a rookie, Brunson tore his ACL late in the game.

Brunson had played 11 snaps on defense and 18 on special teams and had finished with four assisted tackles and a big forced fumble in the fourth quarter, the turnover recovered by Rodarius Williams, who returned the loose ball 29 yards to set up what eventually became the Giants first successful scoring drive of the game.

Kalu signed with the Giants this off-season to compete to provide depth on special teams, and the defensive secondary suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

Kalu contributed three tackles (two solo) on defense in 36 defensive snaps and played in six special teams snaps as part of the Giants' loss.

In other injury news, head coach Joe Judge said that inside linebacker Blake Martinez was dealing with a non-football illness last night. Judge added that Martinez was back in the building today.

