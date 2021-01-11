New York Giants Notebook: More  Reserve/Futures Deals, Decision Looming on  Combine

The Giants add a pair of tight ends to their 2021 off-season roster. Meanwhile, official word on the dates and format of the NFL's biggest event, the combine, is due to drop sometime this week according to a report.

The Giants signed tight ends Nakia Griffin-Stewart and Nate Wieting to reserve/future contracts.

Griffin-Stewart joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Pittsburgh but didn't make their roster. He was signed to the Packers practice squad on September 23 but was released on November 3. The Giants signed him to their practice squad on November 24 and then released him on December 8.

Griffin-Stewart, who played his high school ball in Tenafly, transferred to Pittsburgh from Rutgers. He played in 13 games in that final season, starting 12, and recorded 19 catches for 185 yards (9.7 avg.) and a touchdown.

Wieting also went undrafted, spending time in the Browns' and Dolphins' camps. He was signed to the Giants practice squad in November and released on December 1. He played his college ball at Iowa, where he was primarily a blocking tight end. He did, however, catch 13 receptions for 185 yards in four seasons.

The Giants have signed 18 players to reserve/futures contracts since the end of their season.

Decision Coming Soon on NFL Combine

The 2020 NFL Combine was the last mass-scale event held by the NFL before the COVID-19 pandemic.

As with everything since the pandemic gripped the world, the 2021 combine's future is up in the air regarding scheduling and format. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that a decision on the combine is coming this week.

Among the options Schefter reported as being considered by the league include:

A scaled-down affair in Indianapolis, the site of the event since 1987.

Postponing the event to April.

Holding smaller regional combines that would reduce the need for prospects to travel to one centralized meeting spot.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.