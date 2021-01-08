NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Search

New York Giants Transactions: RB Devonta Freeman Waived and More

The New York Giants wasted no time getting a jump on shaping their off-season roster. Here's a round-up of what they've done since their season ended.
Author:
Publish date:

The New York Giants began to shape their 90-man off-season roster this week by adding some players on reserve/futures contracts and addressing the statuses of players who had been on their 53-man roster or in training camp last year at some point.

The most recognizable name involved in a transaction is running back Devonta Freeman, who was waived from injured reserve. Freeman, who ran for 172 yards and one touchdown in five games for the Giants, landed on IR after the Giants' Week 7 game against the Eagles with an ankle injury. 

Freeman's return was delayed after he landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He had been designated for return late in the season, but the Giants didn't activate him before the clock ran out on their season.  

Receiver David Sills V, who drew some attention in training camp, signed a renegotiated contract as an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA). Sills, who was placed on IR with a broken leg in August, landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list a second time this year. He remains on IR. 

The Giants also signed DB Madre Harper and T Jackson Barton, both of whom were to be ERFAs, to renegotiated contracts.

Signed to reserve/futures contracts were receivers Alex Bachman and Derrick Dillon, running backs Taquan Mizzell Jordan Chunn, outside linebacker Trent Harris, defensive backs Montre Hartage, Jarren Williams, and Quincy Wilson, tight end Rysen John, defensive tackle David Moa, guards Chad Slade and Kenny Wiggins, quarterbacks Joe Webb, Alex Tanney, and Clayton Thorson and long snapper Carson Tinker.

Oct 4, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants running back Devonta Freeman (31) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Transactions: RB Devonta Freeman Waived and More

Sep 21, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) celebrates by wearing the turnover chain after recovering a fumble in the first quarter of a football game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium.
Draft

Giants Get Pass Rush Help in Todd McShay's Mock Draft Version 1.0 Edition

Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) in the second half at MetLife Stadium.
News

Giants Xavier McKinney's Mission: Make Other Teams Pay

Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
News

John Mara, Dave Gettleman Pledge Support for Daniel Jones Despite Disappointing Season

May 3, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
News

A Look at the Giants' Biggest Miscalculations from 2018 and Why They Stalled Progress

Jul 26, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants co-owner John Mara talks with media during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
News

Takeaways and Reactions from Giants COO John Mara’s Year-End Press Conference

Dec 9, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Golden Tate (15) during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

Dave Gettleman: Offensive Play Makers a Giant Off-season Priority

Nov 10, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman looks on during pregame against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
News

Why the Giants Retained General Manager Dave Gettleman Despite Record

Sean Spencer says Leonard Williams Putting It All Together
News

Giants Defensive Lineman Leonard Williams Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week