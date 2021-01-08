New York Giants Transactions: RB Devonta Freeman Waived and More

The New York Giants wasted no time getting a jump on shaping their off-season roster. Here's a round-up of what they've done since their season ended.

The New York Giants began to shape their 90-man off-season roster this week by adding some players on reserve/futures contracts and addressing the statuses of players who had been on their 53-man roster or in training camp last year at some point.

The most recognizable name involved in a transaction is running back Devonta Freeman, who was waived from injured reserve. Freeman, who ran for 172 yards and one touchdown in five games for the Giants, landed on IR after the Giants' Week 7 game against the Eagles with an ankle injury.

Freeman's return was delayed after he landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He had been designated for return late in the season, but the Giants didn't activate him before the clock ran out on their season.

Receiver David Sills V, who drew some attention in training camp, signed a renegotiated contract as an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA). Sills, who was placed on IR with a broken leg in August, landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list a second time this year. He remains on IR.

The Giants also signed DB Madre Harper and T Jackson Barton, both of whom were to be ERFAs, to renegotiated contracts.

Signed to reserve/futures contracts were receivers Alex Bachman and Derrick Dillon, running backs Taquan Mizzell Jordan Chunn, outside linebacker Trent Harris, defensive backs Montre Hartage, Jarren Williams, and Quincy Wilson, tight end Rysen John, defensive tackle David Moa, guards Chad Slade and Kenny Wiggins, quarterbacks Joe Webb, Alex Tanney, and Clayton Thorson and long snapper Carson Tinker.