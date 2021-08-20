August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search
Publish date:

New York Giants Notebook: No O-line Help for Now, Freddie's Impact and More

Some leftovers from the Giants' first day of joint practices against the Cleveland Browns.
Author:

The Giants are back again in Cleveland for a second day of joint practices. Here are a few other notables from Day 1.

No Incoming Offensive Line Help...for Now

Last week, Giants head coach Joe Judge admitted that the possibility of the team adding offensive line help was likely.

So why hasn't it been done yet? Two main reasons.

First, other than for Ted Larsen, whom the Giants signed last week, the pickings are otherwise slim. And as NFL rosters around the league make cuts in the coming days, it wouldn't be farfetched to assume the Giants will be watching the waiver wire very closely.

But the second reason is a more positive one. The Giants, whose depth was hit due to retirements (Zach Fulton and Joe Looney) and injuries (Shane Lemieux, Jonotthan Harrison, Nate Solder, and Kyle Murphy), managed to get some guys back in time for this week's joint practices.

"That’s definitely a part. (OL) Jonotthan Harrison is back out there fully practicing with us now. (OL) Ted Larsen we added right before the game last week. I didn’t want to throw him in a live action without him even having a snap in training camp," Judge said.

"We were able to get through that without using him. He’s obviously been practicing with the team now, so I feel like we’ve added a couple players right there to help with our depth."

Freddie My Love

Giants senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens might have had a tumultuous time during his short tenure in Cleveland as interim offensive coordinator and then head coach. Still, since coming to the Giants to reunite with Judge, whom he knew years ago in the college ranks, Judge is very much appreciative of what Kitchens brings to the coaching room.

"Freddie is hands-on with everything," Judge said.

"He’s great for me, he’s great with the players, he brings a natural intensity with him. He brings a lot of experience. He brings, obviously, a different personality. At times he can crank it up, at times he can make it really light and loose in the meeting room, and you need a combination of both of those right there. I think our personalities play off well in our staff."

In his past dealing with the media, Kitchens has been pleasant but very guarded to the point of being as vanilla as possible. But Judge hinted that Kitchens has a much more outgoing personality than he lets on in public.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 19, 2021; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) slides after a catch as New York Giants cornerback Madre Harper (45) and cornerback Logan Ryan (23) defend during a joint practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
Training Camp

New York Giants Notebook: No O-line Help for Now, Freddie's Impact and More

Some leftovers from the Giants' first day of joint practices against the Cleveland Browns.

Browns tight end David Njoku catches a pass over NY Giants' Jabrill Peppers during a joint practice on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Berea, Ohio, at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
Training Camp

New York Giants Exhibit Control in Spirited Joint Practice With Cleveland Browns

The Giants and Browns put a conscious effort into staging a quality practice that was free of the extracurricular activities and ugliness that marred some other joint practice around the league.

Aug 19, 2021; Berea, OH, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
Training Camp

Why the New York Giants Held Saquon Barkley Out of Drills Against Browns

After getting into a few team drills last week, Giants running back Saquon Barkley was held out of team drills against the Browns. Here's why.

"Look, we’ve all got a public persona, we’ve all got a way we address these meetings, and then we’ve got behind closed doors for our players of how we are, as well. It’s fun to see the personalities, let your hair down a little bit with your guys and how everybody plays off of each other."

Welcome Back

Giants safety Jabrill Peppers, who began his career in Cleveland as a first-round pick in 2017 (No. 25 overall), hasn't looked back at his days in a Browns uniform since being traded as part of the blockbuster Odell Beckham Jr deal after the 2018 season.

True to form, Peppers was all business when he set foot on the first NFL practice field, where he launched his NFL career.

"I’m at peace with it," Peppers said of being one of the veterans the giants obtained in the trade that also netted New York offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler, and two draft picks in exchange for Beckham and edge rusher Olivier Vernon.

"I love where I’m at. I think we’re building something special here, but I’m thankful for my time here, as well. It taught me a lot of character, learned a lot of ball here, but I’m just focused on the future."

Injury Update

The Giants haven't finalized their personnel plans for Sunday's preseason game against the Browns, but don't expect to see receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), receiver Kadarius Toney (unknown), and running back Saquon Barkley (knee) suit up.

Others whose statuses appear to be uncertain include:

  • Tight end Cole Hikutini, who was dinged during Thursday's practice.
  • Receiver John Ross (undisclosed).
  • Linebacker Elerson Smith (hamstring).
  • Offensive tackle Nate Solder (shoulder).
  • Receiver Austin Mack (hamstring).
  • Safety Montre Hartage (unknown).

Tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot) and cornerback Aaron Robinson (core muscle) remain on the PUP list.

 

Join the Giants Country Community

  

Aug 19, 2021; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) slides after a catch as New York Giants cornerback Madre Harper (45) and cornerback Logan Ryan (23) defend during a joint practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Training Camp

New York Giants Notebook: No O-line Help for Now, Freddie's Impact and More

Browns tight end David Njoku catches a pass over NY Giants' Jabrill Peppers during a joint practice on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Berea, Ohio, at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Training Camp

New York Giants Exhibit Control in Spirited Joint Practice With Cleveland Browns

Aug 19, 2021; Berea, OH, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Training Camp

Why the New York Giants Held Saquon Barkley Out of Drills Against Browns

Dec 24, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of a Cleveland Browns helmet prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears won 20-3.
News

Giants Hoping to Get Accurate Gauge of Progress vs. Browns This Week

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Madden NFL 22 Top New York Giants Player Scores Revealed

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, and New York Giants head coach Joe Judge hug after the game. The Giants lose to the Browns, 20-6, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

The Extra Benefit of the New York Giants' Joint Practices with the Browns

Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
News

Why Giants' General Manager Dave Gettleman is Not Yet on Hot Seat

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney #89 takes off his cleat during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on May 14, 2021.
News

How the Giants Plan to Help Kadarius Toney Make Up for Lost Practice Time