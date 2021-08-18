The Extra Benefit of the New York Giants' Joint Practices with the Browns

The Giants could use some additional help on their offensive line, particularly in the depth ranks. So here's a look at some names that could shake loose from the Cleveland Browns, who host the Giants this week for joint practices and for a Week 2 preseason game.

The Giants embark on the first of two straight weeks of joint practices against some new faces, starting this week against the Cleveland Browns.

While the purpose is to create game-like competition in a controlled environment for the players, another benefit of the joint practices is an opportunity to scout players up close. That's why general manager Dave Gettleman, co-directors of player personnel Mark Koncz and Tim McDonnell, and director of college scouting Chris Pettit will be at the practices as they continue to upgrade the bottom of the roster.

"That's one of the nice things because you can get up on top of guys, see their body style, their builds, what they look like it. It’s a great opportunity to scout players up close and personal," Gettleman said.

The Giants, in particular, are thought to be on the lookout for depth along the offensive line, where injuries (Kyle Murphy, Jonotthan Harrison, and Shane Lemieux) and retirements (Joe Looney and Zach Fulton) have left the unit very thin.

The Browns, meanwhile, have "12 or 13 viable NFL players on the offensive line and what likely figures to be only 10 that make the final roster," according to Browns Digest publisher Pete Smith, who provided Giants Country with a detailed and exclusive breakdown of potential offensive linemen that might be available sooner than later.

Here's a look at the Browns' offensive tackle situation, according to Smith:

At tackle, the Browns have veteran Chris Hubbard scheduled to make a little under $5 million this season. He was invaluable for the Browns during the pandemic season that saw three guards opt-out. Hubbard ended up filling in at both tackle spots as well as right guard at various points in the season before dislocating his knee cap on the accursed cattle pasture in New York. He's healthy and repping, so if the Browns decide to release him out of respect or trade him, he could be an option for a team that needs help now. The Browns drafted James Hudson III in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. He struggled, but they drafted him knowing he was still developing because they have offensive line legend Bill Callahan coaching him. It's not impossible that the Browns could waive him, but it's too early to say that now. However, if the Browns keep Hudson and decide they need to keep Hubbard, they could let Alex Taylor and Greg Senat go. Taylor is 24 years old, a former basketball player at South Carolina State who turned himself into an offensive tackle. 6'8" with quick feet, he's difficult to circumnavigate. Senat is older at 27 years old, but he also has some NFL experience. The Cowboys signed Senat off the Browns practice squad last year to finish out their season. Senat then re-signed with the Browns to continue working with Callahan.

The Giants plan to have Matt Peart and Andrew Thomas as their starters with Nate Solder as a backup. Kenny Wiggins can also play tackle, but he will need to rebound from a rough showing last week, which, per Pro Football Focus, included three pass pressures allows (including one sack) in his 41 snaps at left guard.

Speaking of guard, the offensive interior appears to be the more pressing area for the Giants to seek additional help. Lemieux is expected to be ready for the start of the season after spraining his knee, but the Giants have been cautious with him. And right now, with Harrison's injury, the only healthy backup center is undrafted rookie free agent Brett Heggie, a promising but very raw prospect.

Here's what Smith had to say about the Browns' interior linemen.

Even if the Browns keep two backup guards, they won't be able to keep someone that can help another team. Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes, and Blake Hance are the three competing. Dunn seems to be the safest, so it's likely between Forbes and Hance. Forbes opted out last year, but he's physically outstanding. There's so much to like about him between his strength and movement skills, and because he opted out last year, his rookie deal now runs through the 2023 season, which is valuable. Hance was signed off the practice squad as the Browns went into the postseason. Famously, he drove in and met his teammates before their wildcard matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joel Bitonio was out due to COVID-19, and Dunn started the game, playing extremely well. He suffered a calf injury, and Hance had to finish the game at left guard. The following week, Bitonio was back but left tackle Jedrick Wills and Kendall Lamm went out with injuries. So Hance stepped in at left tackle and did an admirable job. He's not physically great, but he just gives a team everything he has.

While offensive line figures to be atop the Giants' radar, Gettleman has said that they are always on the lookout for potential upgrades across the board.

Another position where the Giants are a bit shaky is at tight end. The team lost Levine Toilolo to a season-ending Achilles injury, and veteran Kyle Rudolph remains on the PUP list.

According to Smith, the Browns have a pair of tight ends who might end up becoming available.

The two players they could cut with the hopes of making the practice squad are Jordan Franks and Connor Davis. Franks is a former H-back that is trying to become a tight end. He's shorter than ideal but has some pass-catching ability. Connor Davis is 6'7" and a former offensive tackle. He's big, strong, and can do things like reach. In that respect, he bears some similarities to former Browns tight end Darren Fells. Can be extremely useful as a blocker and then a receiver that opponents simply don't account for, allowing a cheap first down or touchdown.

And finally, the Giants could be eyeballing some additional help at linebacker, and the Browns just might have someone available who happened to play his college ball for--you guessed it--Alabama.

Notes Smith:

At linebacker, the player the Browns may end up letting go that other teams might want is Mack Wilson. The former Alabama linebacker draws buzz for his offseason every year but struggles to diagnose what offenses are doing, causing him to be out of position. Nevertheless, he did shine in the playoffs in limited opportunities, so he's hoping to prove that is where his career is headed. The problem for him is he is a weakside linebacker, and the Browns just drafted Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round. They also still have Malcolm Smith, who played well last year. So Wilson has to somehow prove he's more viable than Smith to earn that spot. That seems like a difficult hill to climb, but Wilson is still only 23 years old, so other teams may be interested in what he can still be as a player.

The Giants and Browns will practice together on Thursday and Friday.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community