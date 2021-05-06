New York Giants Off-season Program Dates Announced

Here's what's planned for the Giants off-season workouts, assuming, of course enough players show up for the voluntary dates.

The NFL released the official list of planned voluntary off-season program dates for each of the 32 clubs. The list includes both the rookie camp dates and the mandatory minicamp dates.

The Giants rookie minicamp is scheduled to be held May 14-16, which bridges the crossover between Phase 1 of the off-season program (April 19-May 14) and the start of Phase 2 (May 17-21).

According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, all activity during Phase 1 is limited to strength and conditioning, virtual meetings, and physical rehabilitation activities.

Phase 2, according to the CBA, may consist of "on-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills, 'perfect play' drills, drills and plays conducted with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, with each group permitted to align 11 or fewer players across from 11 or fewer players."

Players on one side of the ball may execute a play, but players on the opposite side of the ball may not initiate contact with or attempt to impede the progress of players who are running the play. All such drills must be conducted at an acceptable walkthrough pace.

The third and final phase of the off-season runs May 24-June 18. During Phase 3, clubs may "conduct in-person meetings and classroom instruction subject to COVID-19 testing cadence, tracking, facility access and other protocols." Teams will be permitted ten days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs,” which are voluntary and at which live contact is allowed (but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted).

The Giants' scheduled OTA workouts will be May 24-25, May 27, June 2-4, and June 14-15.

Teams may also hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players during Phase 3 of the off-season program per Article 22 of the CBA. The Giants' mandatory camp is scheduled to run June 8-10.

In addition to the above, teams may hold a rookie football development program to run no more than seven weeks which can begin on May 17.

During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, except for the rookie minicamp.

All dates are subject to change.

