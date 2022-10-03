New York Giants Open as Underdogs vs. Packers Ahead of London Date

The New York Giants, favored in their last three games by SI Sportsbook, open up the current week as a 9.5-point underdog against the Green Bay Packers, whom they’ll meet Sunday in London.

The high point spread likely reflects the Giants' uncertainty at quarterback, where Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) are nursing injuries and whose availability for Sunday is up in the air. But on a bigger scale, the Packers offense has been far more effective than the Giants through four games, specifically in the passing game.

Green Bay has recorded 930 net yards of passing to the Giants’ 558 yards and has completed 69 percent of its pass attempts to the Giants’ 63 percent. The Packers also have a higher third-down conversion rate (43 percent to 32 percent) and are averaging 377.5 net yards per game to the Giants’ 332 net yards per game average.

The good news for the Giants is their running game has dominated in the first four weeks. The Giants have 770 net yards of rushing thanks to two 100+-yard rushing games by Saquon Barkley. The Giants also average 5.75 rushing yards per attempt to the Packers’ 5.0 yards.

The Giants hope to have clarity on their quarterback situation within the next 24-48 hours. The NFL Network reported Monday morning that Jones is “day to day” pending the results of further tests he was to have on Monday morning.

If one or both of Jones and Taylor can’t go Sunday, Davis Webb is expected to be elevated from the practice squad. The Giants could also sign another quarterback if Jones and Taylor cannot gain medical clearance to play Sunday.

