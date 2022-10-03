Giants Hosting Workouts to Address Injury-Depleted Depth

The New York Giants’ 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears didn’t come without a price, as several players were injured and could be iffy for next weekend’s game against the Packers, if not beyond.

According to ESPN, the former Giants safety Landon Collins is among the players who will be visiting the Giants’ East Rutherford facility on Monday.

Collins was originally a second-round draft pick by the Giants in 2015. A two-time Pro Bowler for New York, Collins recorded 100+ tackles in his first three seasons as a Giant, including a career high 125 in 2016 (his first Pro Bowl season) to go along with a career-high four sacks.

Collins, a defensive captain for the Giants, signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Washington Commanders in 2019. He was with Washington for three seasons before becoming a salary cap casualty this past off-season.

If signed, Collins would give the Giants, who also have veteran Tony Jefferson on their practice squad, additional depth at safety while starter Julian Love, who suffered a concussion in the win against the Bears and is currently in the league’s protocol, recovers. Love’s status for Sunday is uncertain at this point.

According to the Daily News, the Giants are also reportedly hosting former Miami Dolphins offensive guard Solomon Kindley.

Kindley, 6-foot-4 and 335 pounds, was drafted by Miami in the fourth round (No. 111 overall) back in 2020.

As a rookie, he started all 13 games in which he appeared, playing at right guard. In 2021, he started two out of the 16 games for which he was active, this time at left guard.

Kindley was with Miami in training camp this summer but was part of the final roster cuts to reduce rosters to 53 men. Kindley’s release by Miami is thought to be because of their switch to a zone blocking scheme which reportedly didn’t fit Kindley’s skill set.

Giants right guard Mark Glowinski suffered an ankle injury. He had to come out for a couple of series which necessitated moving Ben Bredeson from left guard to right guard and inserting the still developing rookie, Joshua Ezeud. Glowinski returned to finish the game, but Kindley could be a potential backup solution.

In other injury-related news, the Giants are reportedly going to list quarterback Daniel Jones as “day to day,” according to the NFL Network.

Jones was reportedly to undergo additional tests on Monday to determine the severity of his ankle sprain. If he practices this week, it’s reasonable to expect he’d be limited.

Meanwhile, backup Tyrod Taylor is currently in the league’s protocol after suffering a concussion. Taylor would appear to be a longshot to play this weekend against the Packers, so the Giants are likely to elevate Davis Webb from their practice squad for additional reinforcement.

