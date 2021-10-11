Giants Injury Updates: Kenny Golladay Expected to Miss 1-2 Weeks; Rodarius Williams Has Torn ACL

Some mixed news for the Giants in the injury department.

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who said he hyperextended his knee in the team's 44-20 loss to Dallas, is only expected to miss at least this week, possibly the week after, according to the NFL Network.

The Giants could be significantly short-staffed on offense this coming weekend when they host the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Daniel Jones is in the concussion protocol, and running back Saquon Barkley is expected to miss the game with a sprained ankle.

It's also unknown if receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, who are dealing with hamstring strains, will be ready to play after missing the last two weeks. The same goes for left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) and if he will be able to take snaps after sitting out last week despite being active.

The Giants also confirmed that an MRI on rookie cornerback Rodarius Williams revealed a torn ACL in his right knee.

Williams, one of two sixth-round draft picks by the Giants, had appeared in 50 defensive snaps this season and had one tackle to his name. The former Oklahoma State Cowboys allowed four receptions on four pass targets for 70 yards and one touchdown in coverage.

Williams joins inside linebackers T.J. Brunson and Blake Martinez and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison as players who have suffered torn ACLs this year.

The Giants currently have third-round pick Aaron Robinson on the PUP list as he recovers from core muscle surgery. Robinson is eligible to come off the PUP list after this weekend's game.

The Giants also have corners Sam Beal and Josh Jackson on the roster, but neither has played for the team thus far this season.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.