October 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Giants Injury Updates: Golladay Expected to Miss 1-2 Weeks; Rodarius Williams Has Torn ACL

Some mixed news for the Giants in the injury department.
Author:

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who said he hyperextended his knee in the team's 44-20 loss to Dallas, is only expected to miss at least this week, possibly the week after, according to the NFL Network.

The Giants could be significantly short-staffed on offense this coming weekend when they host the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Daniel Jones is in the concussion protocol, and running back Saquon Barkley is expected to miss the game with a sprained ankle. 

It's also unknown if receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, who are dealing with hamstring strains, will be ready to play after missing the last two weeks. The same goes for left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) and if he will be able to take snaps after sitting out last week despite being active.

The Giants also confirmed that an MRI on rookie cornerback Rodarius Williams revealed a torn ACL in his right knee.

Williams, one of two sixth-round draft picks by the Giants, had appeared in 50 defensive snaps this season and had one tackle to his name. The former Oklahoma State Cowboys allowed four receptions on four pass targets for 70 yards and one touchdown in coverage.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up on the field before the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
News

Giants Injury Updates: Kenny Golladay Expected to Miss 1-2 Weeks; Rodarius Williams Has Torn ACL

Some mixed news for the Giants in the injury department.

1 minute ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linemen. The Giants defeat the Cowboys, 23-19, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
Game Day

Stats, Snap Counts, and Other Numbers from New York Giants’ Week 5 Loss

There was a little bit of good mixed into what as basically a forgettable showing by the New York Giants in their Week 5 game against Dallas.

2 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries teh ball as New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Week 5 Postgame Musings

The Giants Week 5 loss to the Cowboys raises a lot of questions about where things stand and where they're heading.

4 hours ago

Williams joins inside linebackers T.J. Brunson and Blake Martinez and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison as players who have suffered torn ACLs this year.

The Giants currently have third-round pick Aaron Robinson on the PUP list as he recovers from core muscle surgery. Robinson is eligible to come off the PUP list after this weekend's game.

The Giants also have corners Sam Beal and Josh Jackson on the roster, but neither has played for the team thus far this season.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up on the field before the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Injury Updates: Kenny Golladay Expected to Miss 1-2 Weeks; Rodarius Williams Has Torn ACL

1 minute ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linemen. The Giants defeat the Cowboys, 23-19, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

Stats, Snap Counts, and Other Numbers from New York Giants’ Week 5 Loss

2 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries teh ball as New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Week 5 Postgame Musings

4 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs from the tackle of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
News

Giants WR Kadarius Toney Apologizes for Losing Cool

6 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a third quarter touchdown against New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 5 Report Card: Outclassed

8 hours ago
Mike Glennon
Game Day

New York Giants Week 5 Notebook: Key Storylines from 44-20 Loss to Cowboys

9 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys free safety Damontae Kazee (18) carries the ball as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) defends in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 5 Loss: By the Numbers

10 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs after making a catch in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge: Kadarius Toney's Actions Won't Be Accepted

20 hours ago