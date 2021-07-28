New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Welcomes Expectations on Him

The Giants are expecting big things from the man they believe is their franchise quarterback. Here's why Daniel Jones welcomes those high expectations.

Despite his best-laid plans, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones can't fully get away from the fact that much is expected of him in 2021.

Not that he's complaining--or has a choice. Jones, who is entering his third season, has gone about his business of getting ready for what both he and the Giants hope will be a big season for the former Duke star.

And those expectations? Bring 'em on!

"I think at this level and in this job, we’re all expected to perform and play at a high level every day, and that starts today," Jones told reporters Tuesday. "I certainly feel that. I think everyone on the team does and I think that’s healthy, I think that’s the way it should be and I know we’re excited for the opportunity."

The expectations are always high at the start of every year, but more so this year, considering the circumstances. Although the Giants are coming off a 6-10 season, the team has enough promise, particularly on defense, to think that unit, which finished in the top 15 last season overall, will be even better this year.

On the offensive side, which finished well at the bottom half of the league in scoring and overall production, the expectations have jumped to new heights after the team added receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end Kyle Rudolph in free agency and receiver Kadarius Toney in the draft.

Those players, in addition to a healthy Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Evan Engram, give Jones his most diverse set of playmakers since he was drafted sixth overall in 2019.

If that's not enough to justify the high expectations placed on Jones, there's also the belief that he will be more comfortable and fluid in Year 2 of the offensive system led by offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Jones, who hasn't played in the same system since his days at Duke, said that having a second year in the same system with the Giants is valuable.

"A lot of us are back and, like I said, have developed chemistry and know how to communicate with one another," he said.

That foundation should make folding in the new faces a lot easier.

"We’ve got several new guys and had some time to get to know them during the spring and in the summer and we’ll continue to go from there, but definitely helps to be back with Coach Garrett, Coach Judge and a lot of the same guys," Jones said.

