Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Why New York Giants Won’t Ease into Training Camp Practices

Giants head coach Joe Judge expects to have his team hit the ground running when it comes to training camp practice tempo. And he has a very good reason, backed up by data, for taking that approach.
Author:

Sometimes when one returns from an extended time away from a job, it can take a re-adjustment period to get back into the flow of the daily grind.

But for the New York Giants, who only have so many training camp practices to get ready for Week 1 of the 2021 season on September 12, it’s going to be full speed ahead, according to head coach Joe Judge.

“We're trying to get their bodies ready to go ahead and perform how they have to in a game,” Judge said Wednesday. “The most dangerous thing you can do for a player is skimp on how practice, whether that's conditioning to get their bodies in the right position and build up that callus within their muscles so they don't have soft tissue injuries on the field.”

Judge has always been in favor of holding intense training practices that meet the CBA’s rules. But he also pointed out that his philosophy has had an added benefit to the team supported by data.

“We're getting our players' bodies to stay healthy,” he said. “And one thing we do is a lot of research and self-scout. We went back after last year and showed it to the players themselves, and it came back in spring and explained why we practice the way we do.

“It was reflected in a decrease in injuries across the board, within this organization as well as relative to the league. We were one of the healthiest teams last year in the league and healthiest this team has been a long time.”

Last year, the Giants players missed 207 games due to injury, according to data from the website Man Games Lost, 25th in the league. For comparison purposes, the Eagles (271) and 49ers (326) were the most injured teams in the league, while the Falcons (65), Dolphins (90), and Rams (99) were among the least injured teams in the league.

Still, Judge’s point about there being an improvement is well taken considering that in 2019, the Giants players missed a combined 273 games due to injury had 273, which was fifth-most in the NFL that season.

And for a team that aspires to go to the playoffs this season, the Giants will need their 2020 total to be even lower.

“You can't put a player on the field and tell him to play a hundred percent for 60 minutes if you haven't trained them that way,” Judge said. “To me, there's a difference in practicing and training. And we talk to our players all the time. You know, we say we're going for practice, but we're really going to have to train.”

Judge has been very transparent with the players about the how and the why behind what they are asked to do, which has ensured the players’ buy-in.

“I think the guys see on the field how they play as they improved throughout the year,” he said. “To us, it's about keeping yourself on the field and healthy. And I think that's the best example you can give to a player is ‘Were you able to go out there and play last year or were you limited through something that maybe you weren't in shape to do?’”

Join the Giants Country Community!

New York Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer runs drills during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Training Camp

Why New York Giants Won’t Ease into Training Camp Practices

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Training Camp

Kadarius Toney Cleared to Return to Giants' Facility; Will Come Off COVID-19 List

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Training Camp

New York Giants Depth Chart Competitions: Receivers and Tight Ends

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Training Camp

What You Need to Know About New York Giants' 2021 Training Camp

Nov 15, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge coaches during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.
Interviews

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Reflects on His First Season and His Hopes for Year 2

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs for an 80 yard gain in front of tight end Evan Engram (88) Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (31) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Big Blue+

Joe Judge Reveals Why He's Bullish on New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

Nov 4, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during warm ups before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Joe Judge Explains Why There is No Set Timetable for Saquon Barkley's Return

New York Giants center Evan Brown, second from right, and the offensive line practice during Giants OTAs on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Why New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge is Confident the O-line Will Be Better