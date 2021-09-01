September 1, 2021
Giants to Officially Retire Michael Strahan's No. 92
Giants to Officially Retire Michael Strahan's No. 92

And what fitting opponent to do it against than the Philadelphia Eagles on November 28?
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

And what fitting opponent to do it against than the Philadelphia Eagles on November 28?

No New York Giants player has worn No. 92, famously donned by Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan, since Strahan last wore it during Super Bowl XLII. 

And now the team has assured that after over ten years of keeping the number purposely out of circulation, no player will ever wear it again.

The Giants will retire Strahan's jersey on November 28 when the team hosts the Philadelphia Eagles, a fitting choice of opponents. In 28 regular-season games, Strahan, whose battles against Eagles offensive lineman Jon Runyan were classic back in those days, recorded 21.5 sacks against the Giants' NFC East division rivals, the most against any NFC East team he faced over his career.

“Michael’s career was defined by his achievements, his consistency and his leadership. Very few defensive ends played the position as well as Michael," said team president John Mara. 

"He was a tremendous run defender as well as a great pass rusher. And he realized a goal every player aspires to, but few achieve, winning a Super Bowl in his final game. We are grateful for all his contributions and are happy to officially say no Giants player will ever wear No. 92 again.”

 Strahan joined the Giants as a second-round draft choice in 1993 – No. 40 overall – but he was the first selection for the team, which did not have a first-round pick.

He owns the franchise career record with 141.5 sacks. It was the fifth-highest total in NFL history when he announced his retirement on June 9, 2008, and 14 years after he played his final game, it is still the sixth-highest total (since 1982, when sacks became an official statistic). 

Strahan is the only Giants player to lead the league in sacks twice. He also holds the Giants’ postseason record with 9.5 sacks.

Strahan played for the Giants from 1993-2007. He joins Eli Manning, Phil Simms, and Mel Hein as the only players in franchise history to wear a Giants uniform for at least 15 seasons. Strahan’s 216 regular-season games played are second in Giants history to Manning’s 236.

With the retirement of Strahan's jersey and with Manning's jersey being retired on September 26, the Giants will have retired 12 jerseys: No. 1 (Ray Flaherty), 4 (Tuffy Leemans), 7 (Mel Hein), 11 (Phil Simms), 14 (Ward Cuff and Y.A. Tittle), 16 (Frank Gifford), 32 (Al Blozis), 40 (Joe Morrison), 42 (Charlie Conerly), 50 (Ken Strong) and 56 (Lawrence Taylor).

