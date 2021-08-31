August 31, 2021
New York Giants to Acquire OL Ben Bredeson from Ravens via Trade | Report
The Giants continue to bolster their offensive line depth by making their second trade this week.
The Giants continue to bolster their offensive line depth by making their second trade this week.

The Giants have acquired offensive lineman Ben Bredeson from the Ravens.

Bredeson, 6'5" and 315 pounds, was a fourth-round draft pick by Baltimore in the 2020 draft. The former Michigan lineman played in 10 games last season with no starts but didn't allow any pressures, and was the fourth-best Ravens pass blocker last season.

This summer, Bredeson, who can play both center and guard, allowed two quarterback pressures in 98 pass blocking snaps. He had a strong preseason for the Ravens.

A team captain at Michigan in 2018 Brederson earned a second-team All-Big Ten nod. He was voted a team captain again in 2019 and started 13 games at left guard, earning third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team all-conference notice.

Here is his NFL.com scouting profile:

Four-year starter who will get dinged for some athletic limitations, but possesses the body type, leadership and toughness necessary to play in the league. Bredeson is best-suited firing out in a power-based rushing attacking where his disadvantages in space can be mitigated. There are correctable elements in his game that should forge continued improvement, but there will be some bumpy roads against interior quickness. He should become an average starter.

Bredeson likely became expendable after the Ravens acquired Kevin Zeitler, cut by the Giants earlier this year, via free agency.

Compensation update: The Giants will get the Ravens' fifth-round pick acquired from the Chiefs in the Orlando Brown trade nd a seventh-round pick in 2023 in addition to Bredeson. The Ravens will get the Giants' forth-round pick in 2022.

