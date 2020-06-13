Giants Player Profile | Casey Kreiter, Long Snapper

2019 Season Rewind

A good and steady long snapper is one of the most underrated positions on a football team, but in Casey Kreiter, the Giants have ensured continuity in the position with a one-time Pro Bowler.

Over the last three seasons, Kreiter took every long snap for the Denver Broncos. During that time, he has only one holding penalty.

This past year, he followed up his 2018 Pro Bowl season by being just as perfect. Kreiter, who got his start in 2014 with the Cowboys (and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett), delivered 148 flawless snaps in 2018; in 2019, he produced 146 just as flawlessly.

It is a surprise that the 6'1", 250-pound Iowa product was available in free agency considering how effective he's been over the past four seasons in the Mile High City. , but when the Broncos allowed him to reach free agency for the fourth year in a row, they opened the door for another team to snatch him up.

That team was the Giants.

Looking Ahead

Signing Kreiter and special team ace Cody Core, drafting defensive back Darnay Holmes from UCLA, and signing rookie free agent running back Javon Leake from Maryland, points to an emphasis on making special teams a weaponized part of their attack.

For Kreiter, there's always more pressure on a specialist when the head coach is a special teams coach. When John Harbaugh (a former special teams coach) took over in Baltimore, the special teams was an emphasis as well.

They made two significant special teams acquisitions in his first season, signing linebacker Brendan Aysnbadejo and defensive back Frank Walker. So there is precedent set for special teams to be such a focus of a new head coach with a special teams background.

Kreiter, meanwhile, will be reunited with punter Riley Dixon who punted for the Broncos during the 2016-17 seasons. That familiarity should help accelerate their chemistry and snap operation. A great operation often ensures a punt has a chance at success.

The combination of Kreiter and Dixon, along with Core and possibly Holmes as the two gunners, has an opportunity to become one of the best punt coverage units in the league.

It's early, but it would not be unrealistic to project the Giants having three players up for Pro Bowl consideration. At the very least, the punt coverage team should be an advantage.

As for Kreiter, who was signed to a one-year deal, he will look to turn his situation into a more long-term, stable situation in New York. If his relationship with Dixon proves to be a good one, it certainly would be worth it to the Giants to extend Kreiter's contract.

Good specialists are difficult to find. General Manager Dave Gettleman, head coach, Joe Judge, and special teams coordinator, Thomas McGaughey, think enough of the one-time Pro Bowler as a replacement for long-time snapper Zak DeOssie.

At just 29 years of age, maybe Kreiter is the seamless transition that gives the Giants stability at the position for another eight seasons.