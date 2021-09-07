September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
Publish date:

New York Giants Tweak Safety Logan Ryan's Base Salary for Salary Cap Relief

The Giants continue to make moves to ensure it's under the 2021 salary cap and has capital with which to operate.
Author:

The Giants have reportedly converted the bulk of safety Logan Ryan's 2021 base salary into an up-front signing bonus to clear out more space ahead of the expiration of the Top 51 rule this week.

Ryan was due to earn a $5.5 million base salary this year under the contract extension he signed last December. While his new base salary hasn't been confirmed just yet, the lowest base salary the nine-year veteran can earn under the terms of the CBA is $1.075 million, the minimum.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Logan Ryan
Play
News

New York Giants Tweak Safety Logan Ryan's Base Salary for Salary Cap Relief

The Giants continue to make moves to ensure it's under the 2021 salary cap and has capital with which to operate.

The front of the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, the East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters of the New York Giants.
Play
News

Takeaways from New York Giants' First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2021 Season

There weren't many surprises on the Giants' first release of their 2021 regular-season depth chart, but there are a few things worth a mention.

Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
News

New York Giants 2021 Season Preview

The New York Giants kick off the 2021 NFL season and Year 2 of the Joe Judge era with great expectations of the year ahead.

If that's indeed Ryan's new base salary, that means $4.425 million was converted into an upfront signing bonus which will prorate over the life of the contract at an annual rate of $1.475 million.

That would also mean the Giants are saving $2.95 million with the move if the team did indeed lower Ryan's 2021 base salary to the NFL veteran minimum.

Before the reported adjustment of Ryan's 2021 salary, Over the Cap had New York's cap space as being $6,210,185 in the red, a figure reflective of the end of the Top 51 rule, which expires league-wide Thursday.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Logan Ryan
News

New York Giants Tweak Safety Logan Ryan's Base Salary for Salary Cap Relief

The front of the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, the East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters of the New York Giants.
News

Takeaways from New York Giants' First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2021 Season

Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
News

New York Giants 2021 Season Preview

Nov 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field.
Interviews

New York Giants Tight End Kyle Rudolph's Ready for His Big Blue Debut

New York Giants Week 1 Notebook Graphic
News

New York Giants Notebook: An Upcoming Reunion, Captain Logan, and More

Saquon Barkley, of the New York Giants, is shown before the game, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford.
News

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Faces Big Upcoming Test

Logan Ryan
News

New York Giants Select Seven Team Captains for 2021 Season

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Giants Have Work to Do Regarding Their 2021 Salary Cap Status