New York Giants Week 1 Opponent New Tracker: Denver Broncos

September 7: TE Noah Fant Expected to Play Sunday

Fant has been dealing with a lower left leg injury the last couple of weeks but took part in the Broncos' practice Monday. Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters he anticipated Fant would be ready for Sunday's game.

Fant participated in individual drills during Monday's practice, according to the Broncos' website.

September 7: Bradlee Chubb Detained on failure-to-appear warrant

Broncos edge rusher Bradlee Chubb was detained Tuesday on a failure-to-appear warrant stemming from traffic violations.

According to a thread by Mike Klis of 9News, Chubb failed to show up for a court date on August 6 related to a May 6 misdemeanor charge of driving under restraint and for having expired license plates for over 60 days.

Chubb, who has been nursing an ankle injury, is another key injured Bronco player whom head coach Vic Fangio believes will be good to go Sunday against the Giants.

Chubb, who underwent ankle surgery in early May, worked with trainers during Monday's practice and was expected to increase his workload during the week.

