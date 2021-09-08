September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
New York Giants Week 1 Opponent New Tracker: Denver Broncos
Publish date:

New York Giants Week 1 Opponent New Tracker: Denver Broncos

Keep up with all the latest news about the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants' Week 1 opponents, here.
Author:

C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Keep up with all the latest news about the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants' Week 1 opponents, here.

Keep up with all the latest news and notes regarding the New York Giants' Week 1 opponent here. Also be sure to check out MileHighHuddle.com, part of the SI/com/ Fan Nation network for late-breaking information and news.

September 7: TE Noah Fant Expected to Play Sunday

Fant has been dealing with a lower left leg injury the last couple of weeks but took part in the Broncos' practice Monday. Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters he anticipated Fant would be ready for Sunday's game.  

Fant participated in individual drills during Monday's practice, according to the Broncos' website.

September 7: Bradlee Chubb Detained on failure-to-appear warrant

Broncos edge rusher Bradlee Chubb was detained Tuesday on a failure-to-appear warrant stemming from traffic violations.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) dances during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Play
News

New York Giants Adjust Receiver Sterling Shepard's 2021 Cap Figure

The Giants continue their game of cap gymnastics in an attempt to get into compliance with the league-wide cap before the expiration of the Top-51 rule.

Opponent TRacker
News

New York Giants Week 1 Opponent New Tracker: Denver Broncos

Keep up with all the latest news about the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants' Week 1 opponents, here.

Receiver Chris Olave caught four passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Draft

College Football Stock Report: Risers and Fallers from Week 1

Zach Dietz recaps the week that was in college football to see who's stock is rising early on and whos is falling.

According to a thread by Mike Klis of 9News, Chubb failed to show up for a court date on August 6 related to a May 6 misdemeanor charge of driving under restraint and for having expired license plates for over 60 days.

Chubb, who has been nursing an ankle injury, is another key injured Bronco player whom head coach Vic Fangio believes will be good to go Sunday against the Giants.

Chubb, who underwent ankle surgery in early May, worked with trainers during Monday's practice and was expected to increase his workload during the week.

Join the Giants Country Community

May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) dances during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
News

New York Giants Adjust Receiver Sterling Shepard's 2021 Cap Figure

Opponent TRacker
News

New York Giants Week 1 Opponent New Tracker: Denver Broncos

Receiver Chris Olave caught four passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Draft

College Football Stock Report: Risers and Fallers from Week 1

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) and safety Nate Ebner (43) hug as the Giants defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 23-19, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Transactions

New York Giants Re-sign Defensive Back Nate Ebner

Logan Ryan
News

New York Giants Tweak Safety Logan Ryan's Base Salary for Salary Cap Relief

The front of the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, the East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters of the New York Giants.
News

Takeaways from New York Giants' First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2021 Season

Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
News

New York Giants 2021 Season Preview

Nov 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field.
Interviews

New York Giants Tight End Kyle Rudolph's Ready for His Big Blue Debut