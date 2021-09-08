- Publish date:
New York Giants Week 1 Opponent New Tracker: Denver Broncos
Keep up with all the latest news and notes regarding the New York Giants' Week 1 opponent here. Also be sure to check out MileHighHuddle.com, part of the SI/com/ Fan Nation network for late-breaking information and news.
September 7: TE Noah Fant Expected to Play Sunday
Fant has been dealing with a lower left leg injury the last couple of weeks but took part in the Broncos' practice Monday. Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters he anticipated Fant would be ready for Sunday's game.
Fant participated in individual drills during Monday's practice, according to the Broncos' website.
September 7: Bradlee Chubb Detained on failure-to-appear warrant
Broncos edge rusher Bradlee Chubb was detained Tuesday on a failure-to-appear warrant stemming from traffic violations.
According to a thread by Mike Klis of 9News, Chubb failed to show up for a court date on August 6 related to a May 6 misdemeanor charge of driving under restraint and for having expired license plates for over 60 days.
Chubb, who has been nursing an ankle injury, is another key injured Bronco player whom head coach Vic Fangio believes will be good to go Sunday against the Giants.
Chubb, who underwent ankle surgery in early May, worked with trainers during Monday's practice and was expected to increase his workload during the week.
