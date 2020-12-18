New York Giants Week 15 Final Injury Report | Who's In, Who's Out

Daniel Jones is listed as limited, as are the Giants' top two tight ends, Evan Engram and Kadem Smith.

Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters before the team's Friday practice that he hoped to have clarity on the quarterback situation by the end of the day.

“I just want to see how he moves around, see how the injuries have kind of progressed. He’s been working hard with the trainers. I just really want to see his mobility overall,” Judge said.

“We’re not going to have some kind of obstacle course we throw him through. It’s going to be just seeing him through football movements, some individual drills, of some team settings, and how he looks out there.”

Jones has been limited all week in practice. Still, the addition of the ankle injury which he suffered last weekend against the Arizona Cardinals has called into question how well he might be able to move around on the field to protect himself.

Jones has been listed as questionable three weeks in a row but has so far missed just one week, that coming against Seattle when Jones went through the entire week unable to practice fully at any point. He was active last week after making it through the Friday practice taking all of his reps. This week, Jones was listed as a limited participant all three days.

The Giants' top two tight ends, Evan Engram and Kaden Smith are also questionable for Sunday night. Engram popped up on the injury report Friday with a calf injury, while Smith showed up on Thursday's report with a knee injury. This is the first time this season Engram has shown up on the injury report.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) has been declared out of Sunday's game. Holmes, who hasn't been able to practice all week, will probably be replaced by rookie Xavier McKinney in the slot.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) did not receive an injury designation, so he is good to go. Despite unexpectedly being thrust into the spotlight this weekend due to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett’s positive COVID-19 test, New York Giants tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, tabbed by head coach Joe Judge to fill in for Garrett, said nothing has changed.

Follow our community on Facebook.