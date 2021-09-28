NFC East Division Week 3 Wrap: Cowboys Soar, Giants Sink

Dallas soars with Dak while Buffalo exposes Washington's defense to wrap up Week 3 in the NFC East.

Here's a rundown of where things stand in the NFC East after three weeks.

Dallas Cowboys (2-1, 1st Place)

The Cowboys broke a 7-7 tie with the Eagles wide open by scoring 21 unanswered points starting with the first of Dak Prescott's three touchdown passes of the night, a 19-yard strike pass to tight end Dalton Schultz, and ending with a by pick-6 by Tavon Diggs of Jalen Hurts' pass intended for DeVonta Smith to make it a 27-7 game.

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates the win against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles' next scored in the third quarter when Hurts connected with tight end Zach Ertz for a 3-yard touchdown reception. But the Cowboys piled with two more Dak Prescott touchdown passes of 2 and 22 yards to give the Cowboys a commanding41-14 lead.

The Eagles did manage a garbage-time touchdown with 3:19 left when Hurts found Greg Ward on a 15-yard score, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Cowboys, who coasted toa 41-21 victory on their way to first place in the NFC East.

Up Next: Carolina

Washington Football Team (1-2, 2nd Place)

The Buffalo Bills offense shredded the Washington Football Team's defense 43-21, as Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw four touchdowns--three of them coming on the team's first four possessions.

Kicker Tyler Bass added field goals of 21, 48, and 29 yards to help add to his team's scoring.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen slips away from Washington's Daron Payne. JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Washington pulled to within seven points thanks to back-to-back second-quarter touchdowns engineered by quarterback Taylor Heinicke. The first of the Football Team's scores was a 73-yard strike to Antonio Gibson and the second a 4-yard scramble. But the Bills then broke it open, scoring 22 unanswered points.

The Bills finished with a whopping 481 yards of offense and 29 first downs and were four of six on red zone attempts. Washington, who ran just 50 offensive plays, recorded 290 net yards of offense and were two of 11 on third-down conversion attempts in the loss as the defending NFC East champions came crashing back down to earth.

Up Next: at Atlanta

Philadelphia Eagles (1-2, 3rd Place)

The Eagles were no match for the Dallas Cowboys, who destroyed the NFC East rivals 41-21.

Interestingly, the Eagles and Dallas were about even in terms of offensive yards, Philadelphia managing 267 net yards and Dallas managing 380. But the Eagles defense had no answers to stop Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who finished 21 of 26 (80.8%) for 238 yards, three touchdowns, and a 143.3 rating.

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (top) and middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (left) and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (bottom) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finished 25 of 39 for 326 yards and two touchdowns but had two killer interceptions tucked among his stat line.

The Eagles have scored the same number of points they have given up this season (64) as their loss to the Cowboys sent them tumbling down to third place in the division.

Up Next: Kansas City

New York Giants (0-3, 4th Place)

New York left eight first-half points on the field after stalled red zone drives forced them to aim for field goals, and their defense came up small in big situations, including a dropped interception in the end zone of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's pass, which would have ended the game with the Giants ahead. Instead, the dropped interception by Adoree' Jackson kept things alive for the Falcons, who tied the score 14-14.

Sep 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom (63) against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On the next drive, the Falcons benefitted when Riley Dixon's punt from the 50-yard line rolled into the end one for a touchback. The Falcons then drove 58 yards on seven plays while the Giants, who had wasted two timeouts earlier in the second half, sat helplessly by Kicker Younghoe Koo nailed a 40-yard field goal to give the Falcons the 17-14 win--their first of the 2021 season--as time expired.

Up Next: New Orleans

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.