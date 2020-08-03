NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 3, 2020

PHILADELPHIA | Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19. The Eagles confirmed Pederson's diagnosis via social media on Sunday evening. Pederson is currently in self-quarantine.

According to the tweet, the Eagles have also notified any individuals that are thought to have been in close contact with Pederson, and the team will continue daily testing procedures.

DALLAS | Jamize Olawale opts out of 2020 season

Cowboys fullback Jamize Olawale has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season amid the COVID-19 crisis.

It's unknown whether Olawale's stipend falls into the high medical risk category ($350,000) or the voluntary opt-out ($150,000).

NEW YORK | Osi Umenyiora's Advice to Oshane Ximines

Former Giants edge rusher and two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora revealed that he gave pass-rushing advice to 23-year-old Oshane Ximines in an exclusive interview with Giants Country's Patricia Traina.

Umenyiora described Ximines as a “slippery dude” with an impressive skill set with the look of the Giants’ next homegrown, productive pass rusher.

WASHINGTON | Randy Jordan praises J.D. McKissic

Washington football team running backs coach Randy Jordan says that running back J.D. McKissic can take the ball from anywhere on the field and go score six.

McKissic is expected to find a spot in Washington's running back rotation this year with Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice.

McKissic is an undrafted free agent who originally signed with the Falcons in 2016 and has since played for Seattle and Detroit before signing with Washington this offseason.