NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 5, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Giants re-sign Markus Golden

The Giants announced on Tuesday that veteran edge rusher Markus Golden had officially signed his one-year tender after clearing the initial COVID-19 protocol and passing a team physical.

The Giants placed the rare UFA tender on Golden earlier this offseason, which will pay him approximately $5.1 million, including a $1 million performance escalator if Golden reaches double-digit sacks again this year.

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera weighs in on quarterback situation

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said he was impressed with how veteran quarterback Alex Smith has progressed in his workouts since returning from injury during a video conference call on Tuesday.

Smith has not seen a football field in over a year and a half after suffering a compound and spiral fracture to the tibia and fibula in his right leg in November of 2018.

Rivera also praised second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, saying that he is behind, if not right there, with Smith in knowing the playbook.

DALLAS | Amari Cooper expects three 1,000-yard receivers in Dallas

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper said the expectation is for the Cowboys to have three 1,000-yard receivers this year during a video conference call on Tuesday.

If Cooper's expectation comes to fruition, the 2020 Cowboys will become the sixth offense in NFL history to produce three 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.

PHILADELPHIA | Carson Wentz excited for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside progress

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said he is excited to see how second-year wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside progresses in 2020.

Arcega-Whiteside finished his rookie season with just ten catches for 169 yards and one touchdown in 2019, despite playing 42 percent of the offensive snaps. 

