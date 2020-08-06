NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 5, 2020

NEW YORK | Sam Beals opts out of 2020 season

Giants cornerback Sam Beal is opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Beal was drafted in the third round of the 2018 supplemental draft but missed his entire rookie season after undergoing shoulder surgery after a couple of training camp practices.

Beal then spent the first half of the 2019 season on injured reserve with a hamstring strain and played in six games before missing the regular-season finale with a shoulder injury.

DALLAS | Randy Gregory frustrated over delayed reinstatement

Suspended Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory released a statement Wednesday via Twitter expressing his frustration over not getting any help in his NFL reinstatement efforts. Gregory said that "the powers that be" are at fault.

Gregory was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league's substance-abuse policy on February 26, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA | Fletcher Cox never considered opting out

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said in a video conference call on Wednesday that the idea of opting out of the 2020 NFL season over the COVID-19 pandemic never entered his mind.

Cox said that staying safe was the biggest thing for him, and he felt safe with the Eagles, so he knew he was going to play this year.

WASHINGTON | New team helmets revealed in Washington

The Washington Football Team unveiled its new helmets for the 2020 season on Wednesday.

The helmets preserve the organization's burgundy and gold branding by replacing the team logo on the helmet's side with player numbers in gold font.