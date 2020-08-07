GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 7, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | New digital series focuses on Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team Senior VP of Media & Content Julie Donaldson announced plans for a new digital content series titled 'Unfiltered' on Thursday morning.

The series will provide fans with unprecedented access to players’ and coaches’ personalities and lives off the field.

DALLAS | Dak Prescott writes a letter to Oklahoma Governor

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has written a letter to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, citing "a specific miscarriage of justice'' in the case of death-row inmate Julius Jones.

In the letter, which TIME reports was sent to the governor’s office and parole board on August 6, Prescott advocates for the release of Jones, a black man who was sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, a white businessman from Edmond.

NEW YORK | Daniel Jones reveals goals for second season

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones met with the media on Thursday and expressed his goals for the upcoming season. Jones emphasized preparation and managing relationships with his teammates building communication as his most significant priorities.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles defensive backs look to build chemistry

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod met with the media via video conference on Thursday and gave an update on his and fellow Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills preparation for the 2020 season.

Mills got on the same video conference later on and expressed his gratitude for McLeod's mentorship in preparing, as Mills makes the transition from corner to safety this season. 

What's Next for the Giants After Sam Beal Opts-out of 2020?

Will the Giants sign a veteran for depth or do they have a hidden gem lurking on their roster?

Patricia Traina

Three Giants Opt-out; Where Does the Team Go From Here?

Three Giants players have opted out of the 2020 NFL season. We take a look at what it means for the team and what's next.

Jackson Thompson

See It: Daniel Jones Looks Bigger After Intense Off-season Workout

The second-year quarterback hopes to see his performance significantly benefit in multiple areas.

Patricia Traina

Blake Martinez Wants to Be the Giants' Rock

With the 2020 season in the midst of unchartered waters, Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez wants to be that beacon of light.

Patricia Traina

Daniel Jones Reveals Goals for Second NFL Season

Daniel Jones is feeling more comfortable in his second NFL season, but not to the point where he thinks he has all the answers, despite having his core skill players back for Year 2.

Patricia Traina

Identifying the Biggest Missing Element in Giants' Pass Rush

Part of the Giants' recent pass rush struggles has been talent, but another part runs a lot deeper, according to former Giants pass rusher Osi Umenyiora.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 5, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants cornerback Sam Beal opting out of the 2020 season.

Jackson Thompson

The Day at Camp | August 5 Photos and Observations

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so let's take a look at some of the pictures from Giants training camp and see what they reveal.

Patricia Traina

Joe Judge Explains Why He Called an Audible on the Roster Size

And the reason makes perfect sense, given where the Giants are as a team.

Patricia Traina