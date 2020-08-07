NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 7, 2020

WASHINGTON | New digital series focuses on Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team Senior VP of Media & Content Julie Donaldson announced plans for a new digital content series titled 'Unfiltered' on Thursday morning.

The series will provide fans with unprecedented access to players’ and coaches’ personalities and lives off the field.

DALLAS | Dak Prescott writes a letter to Oklahoma Governor

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has written a letter to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, citing "a specific miscarriage of justice'' in the case of death-row inmate Julius Jones.

In the letter, which TIME reports was sent to the governor’s office and parole board on August 6, Prescott advocates for the release of Jones, a black man who was sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, a white businessman from Edmond.

NEW YORK | Daniel Jones reveals goals for second season

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones met with the media on Thursday and expressed his goals for the upcoming season. Jones emphasized preparation and managing relationships with his teammates building communication as his most significant priorities.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles defensive backs look to build chemistry

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod met with the media via video conference on Thursday and gave an update on his and fellow Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills preparation for the 2020 season.

Mills got on the same video conference later on and expressed his gratitude for McLeod's mentorship in preparing, as Mills makes the transition from corner to safety this season.