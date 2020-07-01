NFC East Morning Run | July 1, 2020

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera says little on Redskins team name

New head coach Ron Rivera appeared on radio 670 The Score in Chicago and gave his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the organization's nickname, which many find offensive.

Rivera, who was hired by Washington in March, says that the controversy is a discussion for another time.

"It's all about the moment and the timing," Rivera said during the interview. "But I'm just somebody that's from a different era when football wasn't such a big part of the political scene ... I've always wanted to keep that separate."

NEW YORK | Nate Solder Needs a Rebound Season

Giants veteran offensive tackle Nate Solder is the team's highest-paid player this year and is coming off a year in which he gave up a league-high 11 sacks at the left tackle spot.

With the drafting of offensive tackle Andrew Thomas out of Georgia in the first round of this year's draft, Solder will get a chance to redeem himself. Even if he does play better, it wouldn't be surprising if this ends up being the last season for the veteran.

PHILADELPHIA | Which former Eagle is up next for Hall of Fame?

With former Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael set to be enshrined into the Pro Football of Fame after a 30+ year wait, there are a handful of other Eagles players that still deserve to get in and haven't.

These include cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Clyde Simmons and linebacker Sam Mills, writes Eagles Maven Ed Kracz, who makes a case for each.

DALLAS | COVID-19 pandemic should push Cowboys to sign Dak Prescott

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is currently tendered for one year under the exclusive rights contract tag on a $31 million salary.

With the COVID-19 pandemic threatening the league's revenue and potential salary cap increases, the Cowboys run the risk of using the franchise tag on Prescott again next year if the two sides can't reach a long-term deal.

With the league's salary cap in danger of taking a hit if COVID-19 precludes fans from being in the stands or the full schedule not being played, a possible second franchise tag on Prescott next year would be a considerable expense for the Cowboys to carry versus just signing the quarterback to a long-term deal.