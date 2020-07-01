GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | July 1, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera says little on Redskins team name

New head coach Ron Rivera appeared on radio 670 The Score in Chicago and gave his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the organization's nickname, which many find offensive.

Rivera, who was hired by Washington in March, says that the controversy is a discussion for another time.

"It's all about the moment and the timing," Rivera said during the interview. "But I'm just somebody that's from a different era when football wasn't such a big part of the political scene ... I've always wanted to keep that separate."

NEW YORK | Nate Solder Needs a Rebound Season

Giants veteran offensive tackle Nate Solder is the team's highest-paid player this year and is coming off a year in which he gave up a league-high 11 sacks at the left tackle spot.

With the drafting of offensive tackle Andrew Thomas out of Georgia in the first round of this year's draft, Solder will get a chance to redeem himself. Even if he does play better, it wouldn't be surprising if this ends up being the last season for the veteran.

PHILADELPHIA | Which former Eagle is up next for Hall of Fame?

With former Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael set to be enshrined into the Pro Football of Fame after a 30+ year wait, there are a handful of other Eagles players that still deserve to get in and haven't.

These include cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Clyde Simmons and linebacker Sam Mills, writes Eagles Maven Ed Kracz, who makes a case for each.

DALLAS | COVID-19 pandemic should push Cowboys to sign Dak Prescott

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is currently tendered for one year under the exclusive rights contract tag on a $31 million salary.

With the COVID-19 pandemic threatening the league's revenue and potential salary cap increases, the Cowboys run the risk of using the franchise tag on Prescott again next year if the two sides can't reach a long-term deal.

With the league's salary cap in danger of taking a hit if COVID-19 precludes fans from being in the stands or the full schedule not being played, a possible second franchise tag on Prescott next year would be a considerable expense for the Cowboys to carry versus just signing the quarterback to a long-term deal. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Player Profile | Alex Tanney, QB

Is there room for backup quarterback Alex Tanney on the Giants' 2020 roster?

Jackson Thompson

Sterling Shepard | The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Nick Falato breaks down Sterling Shepard's game film to identify the good, the great and the ugly in his game.

Nick Falato

Giants Player Profile: Nate Solder, OT

What does 2020 look like for the high-priced veteran tackle? Does Nate Solder have a fit with the Giants in 2020 and beyond?

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | June 30, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants tight end Evan Engram being a favorite to reach his first Pro Bowl this year.

Jackson Thompson

A Possible Giants Link Behind Safety Jamal Adams Contract Rumblings

How an unfortunate turn taken by a one-time Giants first round draft pick might be the driving force behind Jets safety Jamal Adams' quest for a new contract.

Patricia Traina

SEE IT: Safety Jabrill Peppers Dons a Giants Helmet During Agility Drills

The gritty safety sports a Giants throwback helmet as he goes through various agility drills on grass.

Patricia Traina

Which Giants Player Has the Best Chance to Become a First-Time Pro Bowler?

If things fall into place, this talented veteran could see his first Pro Bowl berth this year, according to SI.com senior NFL writer Conor Orr.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Kaden Smith, TE

Kaden Smith proved to be a steal for the Giants last year. With Evan Engram set to return, what kind of role is in Smith's future?

Jackson Thompson

Giants Week 14 Opponent Breakdown | Arizona

The Cardinals added some speedy firepower on both sides of the ball. Did the Giants add enough speed of their own to keep up?

Jackson Thompson

A Proposed Solution for NFL Roster Management Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

With training camps set to open next month, here is a potential method teams can manage rosters if players test positive for COVID-19.

Patricia Traina