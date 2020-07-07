NFC East Morning Run | July 7, 2020

WASHINGTON | Donald Trump weighs in on Washington's potential name change

President Donald Trump revealed his thoughts on Washington's potential team name change. Trump, who has weighed in on sports topics before, sounded almost miffed that Washington was considering a name change, noting that teams are named after strengths and not weaknesses.

It's not clear how Trump came to this conclusion, especially since any potential new name for the franchise has yet to be decided to where a conclusion could be made that such a new name is a "weakness" or "strength." Regardless, the president did go on to opine that Native Americans should be upset if the team does change its name.

DALLAS | How Patrick Mahomes new contract could affect Dak Prescott's

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension on Monday, and the aftermath of the deal could make its way into Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's current contract negotiations.

The Cowboys starting quarterback signed the exclusive franchise tag. With the July 15 deadline to get a long-term deal done fast approaching, Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher wonders if the Cowboys put themselves further behind the eightball in terms of getting Prescott signed.

PHILADELPHIA | Can Eagles afford to keep Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert?

Eagles Tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert have been cornerstones in Philadelphia's offense over the past few seasons. Both have looming contract decisions, leaving Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to decide if the franchise can keep both or just one.

NEW YORK | Can Oshane Ximines boost Giants pass rush in 2020?

Giants edge rusher Oshane Ximines was predicted by NFL.com's Adam Rank to be the Giants breakout star in 2020.

As the first player in the history of Old Dominion history to be drafted by an NFL team, Ximines emerged as a significant contributor to the Giants' pass rush in 2019, finishing tied for second on the team in sacks with 4.5.

While that's good production from a rookie from a small school program, the Giants will be looking for Ximines to take a significant leap in his second season.