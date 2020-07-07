GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | July 7, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | Donald Trump weighs in on Washington's potential name change

President Donald Trump revealed his thoughts on Washington's potential team name change. Trump, who has weighed in on sports topics before, sounded almost miffed that Washington was considering a name change, noting that teams are named after strengths and not weaknesses.

It's not clear how Trump came to this conclusion, especially since any potential new name for the franchise has yet to be decided to where a conclusion could be made that such a new name is a "weakness" or "strength." Regardless, the president did go on to opine that Native Americans should be upset if the team does change its name.

DALLAS | How Patrick Mahomes new contract could affect Dak Prescott's

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension on Monday, and the aftermath of the deal could make its way into Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's current contract negotiations.

The Cowboys starting quarterback signed the exclusive franchise tag. With the July 15 deadline to get a long-term deal done fast approaching, Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher wonders if the Cowboys put themselves further behind the eightball in terms of getting Prescott signed.

PHILADELPHIA | Can Eagles afford to keep Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert?

Eagles Tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert have been cornerstones in Philadelphia's offense over the past few seasons. Both have looming contract decisions, leaving Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to decide if the franchise can keep both or just one.

NEW YORK | Can Oshane Ximines boost Giants pass rush in 2020?

Giants edge rusher Oshane Ximines was predicted by NFL.com's Adam Rank to be the Giants breakout star in 2020.

As the first player in the history of Old Dominion history to be drafted by an NFL team, Ximines emerged as a significant contributor to the Giants' pass rush in 2019, finishing tied for second on the team in sacks with 4.5.

While that's good production from a rookie from a small school program, the Giants will be looking for Ximines to take a significant leap in his second season.

Revealing the Key Lesson the Giants Can Learn from Patrick Mahomes' Contract

Patrick Mahomes' rise to stardom is a big reminder of why it's important for a team to determine if it has its franchise quarterback on the roster while he's on his rookie deal.

Patricia Traina

Player Profile: Kevin Zeitler, OG

Kevin Zeitler was the Giants' most consistent offensive lineman last year. So what can he do for an encore in the year ahead?

Pat Ragazzo

Monday Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Giants?

This quiz mostly deals with franchise records. See how many of the questions you can get correct.

Patricia Traina

5 Key Developments from the Giants Offseason

The Giants are scheduled to report to training camp July 28, so let's take a look at the five biggest off-season developments that will hopefully get this franchise back on the right track.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Oshane Ximines, OLB

Can this small-school product help jumpstart an underachieving pass rush unit?

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | July 6, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Ron Rivera's hopes that Washington will have a new team name in time for the 2020 season.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Nate Wozniak, OT

Nate Wozniak was converted from a tight end to offensive tackle when he came into the NFL, and will be on his fourth team in three years with the Giants in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile: Chris Williamson, DB

What does Chris Williamson have to do to crack the Giants' roster?

Nick Falato

Perspectives: The On-going Search for Common Ground

With the start date for NFL training camps under a month away, there is still left to be decided between the NFL and the NFLPA. A look at some of the key issues.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 4, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington team owner Dan Snyder considering a new nickname for the team.

Jackson Thompson

