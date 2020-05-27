NFC East Morning Run | May 27, 2020

NEW YORK | NJ governor gives Giants the green light to open training camp

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that professional sports teams can return to training and even organized competition — "if their leagues choose to move in that direction."

Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Giants' main training facility, has been closed since quarantine regulations went into effect in mid-March, but now the Giants enter the beginning stages of re-opening their facility.

“With today’s announcement by the governor, we are finalizing our plans to reopen the Quest Diagnostics Training Center," the Giants said in a statement.

A mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 9-11 but is unlikely to be held at that time as restrictions have only just begun to lift. Training camp is projected to open at the end of July.

DALLAS | Troy Aikman reveals unfulfilled front office ambitions

Hall-of-Fame Cowboys quarterback and current NFL broadcast color commentator Troy Aikman thought he would eventually work in an NFL front office when he first got into broadcasting.

"It amazes me that (in 2020) be going into my 20th year of broadcasting,” Aikman said in a one-on-one interview with Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher. "I just don’t know where the time has gone.”

Now 53 years old, Aikman believes that his opportunity to pursue a career as an NFL general manager has passed him by.

“Is a team willing to invest (time) and then have someone who is then 54 or 55 years old?” asked Aikman. “That’s not the way the world works. They tend to want to go younger, and I understand that. So I think the opportunity has probably passed me by.”

PHILADELPHIA | Five breakout candidates for the Eagles in 2020

Who are the five players that could become surprise stars for the Eagles in 2020?

Eagles Maven Ed Kracz believes that defensive ends Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett are both due for increased sack totals in 2020.

Former undrafted free agent linebacker TJ Edwards has an opportunity to claim a starting role with the departure of Nigel Bradham, despite only playing 11 percent of defensive snaps in 2019.

Running back Corey Clement has already had a breakout season in the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl year. However, Clement might re-emerge as a surprise star in 2020 after two quiet years in Philly.

Rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor, whom the Eagles took with their first-round pick in this year's draft, will bear a lot of pressure on a re-tooled receiving core and give quarterback Carson Wentz a dependable target on the perimeter.

WASHINGTON | Reflecting on Ray Flaherty's place in NFL history

From 1936 to 1942, the Boston/Washington Redskins were led by the best coach in their history and a pioneer in NFL offense, writes Redskins Maven Rick Snider.

Flaherty invented the screen pass in 1937 to protect quarterback Sammy Baugh. Flaherty is also credited with devising the “Squirrel Cage” kickoff return where 11 players gathered before running in different directions to baffle opponents.

Flaherty won two Championships in seven seasons with the Redskins before enlisting in World War II. Flaherty also earned a ring as a player with the New York Giants in 1934.