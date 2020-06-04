NFL Greenlights Return of Coaching Staffs to Team Facilities

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 clubs Thursday advising that coaching staffs may begin to return to the team facilities starting June 5 provided such plans comply with state and local government guidelines regarding COVID-19.

According to Goodell's memo, "Members of the coaching staff will count toward the maximum number of permissible club employees in the facility.

"Beginning tomorrow, clubs may increase the number of employees in the facility to a total of 100, subject again to state and local regulation and implementation of the protocols developed under the leadership of Dr. (Allen) Sills."

Under the NFL's initial phase to reopen club facilities, teams were allowed to bring up to 75 employees or half of their workforce back into the facilities.

The Giants opened their East Rutherford facility Wednesday, with between 15-20 staff including CEO John Mara and general manager Dave Gettleman returning to the building.

Goodell's memo went on to state that "Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions, are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may be appropriate for their particular circumstances."

Players are still not permitted to return to team facilities unless they are receiving treatment for injury.

The NFL, which earlier in the week determined that teams that typically hold training camp at a remote location or who were planing a joint practice may not do so this year, is hoping to see training camps start on time.