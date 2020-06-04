GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFL Greenlights Return of Coaching Staffs to Team Facilities

Patricia Traina

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 clubs Thursday advising that coaching staffs may begin to return to the team facilities starting June 5 provided such plans comply with state and local government guidelines regarding COVID-19.

According to Goodell's memo, "Members of the coaching staff will count toward the maximum number of permissible club employees in the facility. 

"Beginning tomorrow, clubs may increase the number of employees in the facility to a total of 100, subject again to state and local regulation and implementation of the protocols developed under the leadership of Dr. (Allen) Sills."  

Under the NFL's initial phase to reopen club facilities, teams were allowed to bring up to 75 employees or half of their workforce back into the facilities. 

The Giants opened their East Rutherford facility Wednesday, with between 15-20 staff including CEO John Mara and general manager Dave Gettleman returning to the building.  

Goodell's memo went on to state that "Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions, are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may be appropriate for their particular circumstances."

Players are still not permitted to return to team facilities unless they are receiving treatment for injury. 

The NFL, which earlier in the week determined that teams that typically hold training camp at a remote location or who were planing a joint practice may not do so this year, is hoping to see training camps start on time.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Giants Most Critical to Daniel Jones’ Year 2 Development

Daniel Jones' rookie season was, for the most part, solid. But if he's to progression Year 2, he'll not only have to address his deficiencies like ball security, he'll need some help from his supporting cast, specifically these five players.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

OT Nate Solder: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

No, offensive tackle Nate Solder didn't have a good season in 2019, but as Coach Gene Clemons notes, there are redeeming qualities in Solder's game in addition to some head-scratching moments.

Gene Clemons

Giants Player Profile | Nate Ebner, DB/ST

Safety/special teams ace Nate Ebner brings a unique athletic background and a relationship with new head coach Joe Judge to the Giants in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

Former NFC Scout: Giants O-Line Should Rank in Top Half of League

Can the Giants offensive line go from being a bottom dweller to the top half of the league? That's the opinion of a former NFC Scout.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | June 4, 2020

Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to address racism headlines today's "NFC East Morning Run."

Jackson Thompson

How Julian Love Has Been Getting Ready for His Second NFL Season

Julian Love reveals how he's been training for his second NFL season and what his mindset is after a a curious rookie campaign.

Patricia Traina

FILM ROOM | Breaking Down Daniel Jones' Deep Passing (Part 2)

In this film study, Nick Falato breaks down Daniel Jones' deep ball struggles and then offers some final thoughts and words of encouragement for the 2020 and beyond.

Nick Falato

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Giants Player Profile | Riley Dixon, P

Is Riley Dixon Pro-Bowl bound in 2020?

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Dravon Askew-Henry, DB

The Giants' lone XFL signing, Askew-Henry brings a will look to find a niche among a stacked defensive backfield.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Week 5 Opponent Preview | Dallas Cowboys

Can the Giants end their six-game losing to Dallas, the longest in the rivalry's history since 1980?

Jackson Thompson