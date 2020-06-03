Giants Re-open their Team Headquarters

The Giants re-opened their East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters today, the first time the build has been opened since mid-March when New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued a statewide stay-at-home order for all non-essential personnel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the terms of a memo issued by Commissioner Roger Goodell last month, teams were permitted to begin opening their facilities so long as state government officials eased any restrictions in place to the contrary.

As part of the first phase of that reopening plan, no more than 75 persons will be permitted into the building.

According to a team spokesperson, about 15-20 personnel were part of the building reopening. That number included general manager Dave Gettleman and members of his football administration staff (not coaches), and some business, operations, and medical personnel. Team CEO John Mara also was present for the building re-opening.

Not all of those who returned to the building today will be in the office on a daily basis. The Giants expect to increase the number of employees allowed in the building gradually over the next couple of weeks. Those new additions will be business people.

Under the terms of the NFL's reopening plan, no members of the coaching staff are permitted to be part of that first group of employees allowed back, except for strength and conditioning coaches involved in player rehab efforts.

Players are also not permitted to be in the building at this time. Given the timing of the virtual off-season program, which enters its final week this week, any hope of squeezing in a minicamp has been shelved for the year.

As part of the reopening of facilities, additional health and safety measures have been put in place, including increased hand sanitizer stations, the use of masks, and daily temperature and health checks of all persons seeking to gain access to the building.

The number of employees allowed in the building is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Although the Giants have reopened their facility, those who can continue to work from home will be able to do so.

The Giants have not yet announced a start date for training camp, though based on NFL guidelines, the earliest they can commence training cam is July 29.

The league has already advised teams that usually travel off-site for their training camps and those who might have been seeking to hold joint practices at some point this summer to cancel such plans to reduce travel.