Notre Dame's Julian Okwara Hopes to Keep the NFL Family Tradition of Excellence Alive

The Mannings, the Matthewses, the Kelces, the McCourtys, and the Griffins are just some of the numerous families who have seen a younger sibling enter the NFL either at the same time or after an older sibling and find success.

This year, the Okwaras are hoping to join that prestigious club, something that could happen if

22-year-old Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara finds his name being called during the draft.

Okwara’s older brother Romeo, an undrafted free agent who played in two seasons (2016-17) for the Giants and who in the 2016 Wild Card game against the Packers sacked Aaron Rodgers in a competitive first half, is with the Lions these days after not being retained by the Giants after that 2017 season.

Since moving on to Detroit, the older Okwara has 9.0 sacks in 29 games and has established himself as a critical part of that Lions defense. And Julian is hoping to enjoy the same kind of success his big brother has with Detroit with a team that’s looking for some pass rush help, whether that’s with the Giants or somewhere else.

“The Giants are a team that gave [Romeo] a chance,” Okwara said at the Combine last month. “That’s the reason he’s with the (Detroit) Lions right now. So I’m grateful to them for giving him an opportunity, and hopefully, it opens up a door for me.”

If Julian joins the Giants in 2020, he’d be following his older brother on a journey that began in Nigeria, where the two were born and continued to Charlotte, North Carolina, when the Okwara family immigrated when the younger Okwara was in the third grade.

“We made the move to Charlotte when I was eight years old. It wasn’t much of a culture shock because I had some family here already,” Okwara said. “I remember Romeo and I just hanging out. We always had sports when life got tough.”

Okwara’s family quickly embraced American football, as he and his brother went on to play under head coach Brian Kelly for one of college football’s most storied programs.

Okwara, a senior captain for the Fighting Irish in 2019, started the first nine games before suffering a late-season injury to Duke. He recorded four sacks and was on pace to be a projected first-round pick before a leg injury dented his draft stock.

Recovery from the leg injury kept Okwara from doing any running at the combine this year. Still, he did put up 27 bench press reps, which ranked in the top 10 among all participating defensive linemen.

The 6-foot 4, 252-pounder also reportedly interviewed well, where he reaffirmed his high character and leadership abilities.

He projects as a speed-rushing end best suited for a 4-3 base defense, his best pass-rushing performance coming in his junior year when he recorded 8.0 sacks and 21 quarterback hurries, leading Notre Dame in both categories.

“I’m a big film guy … Getting in the film room and picking up on anything about [the quarterback’s] habits before he snaps the ball can be huge.” Okwara said. “Watching the offensive linemen on film is obviously a huge component as well.”

Starring for a program with as much prestige as Notre Dame could be a litmus test for whether or not Okwara has what it takes to uphold the mantle on a team like the Giants, for whom if he’s drafted, he’d be just as proud to wear the uniform as his brother once was.

Okwara is projected as a first-round draft pick, but there’s also a chance that if his medicals don’t check out, he could slide to Day 2.

Although his brother is no longer part of the Giants, Okwara wouldn’t be without part of his “extended” family as the Giants have a pair of Irish alumni–receiver Golden Tate and defensive back Julian Love – on the roster.

And if not, Okwara, as he said throughout his combine media session, hopes to go to an NFL team where he can prove his value.