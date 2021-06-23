Plans to Honor New York Giants Super Bowl XLVI Team's Anniversary Revealed

The Giants have unveiled some of the plans in place to recognize the tenth anniversary of their Super Bowl XLVI winning team.

As first mentioned by former punter Steve Weatherford on Monday's edition of the LockedOn Giants podcast, the New York Giants are planning a season-long celebration to honor the team's 2011 Super Bowl (XLVI) championship team.

The Giants have released some additional details of those plans, including a limited-edition merchandise line in collaboration with Carl Banks and the STARTER brand and featuring the newly unveiled 10th-anniversary logo (see below) that are now available for purchase.

There will also be a reunion weekend, set for the team's October 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Members of the 2011 Super Bowl team will be in attendance for special pre-game and halftime ceremonies and a video tribute that weekend.

The team is also producing a special eight-part podcast series called "All in NYG," the team's battle cry from that season, which will feature members of that team and their memories from that season.

"Winning Super Bowl XLVI was an incredible achievement in our franchise's history," team president and CEO John Mara said in a statement released by the team.

"We look forward to recognizing that historic season with the enthusiastic support of our fans, and the players, coaches and staff who dedicated so much that season to help us reach our ultimate goal of winning a championship."

