Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Eli Manning Rejoins New York Giants in Business Ops and Fan Engagement Role

The Giants also announced a date for Manning's jersey retirement ceremony and induction into the team's Ring of Honor.
Author:
Publish date:

Eli Manning is back where he belongs.

Manning, who retired after the 2019 season, played his entire 16-year career with the Giants, for whom he holds nearly every franchise passing record and with whom he's won two Super Bowl championships. 

The retired quarterback will take on a new role in business operations and fan engagement with the organization starting this coming season, including responsibilities in business development, marketing, and community and corporate relations. 

Manning will also collaborate with the Giants on original content development and fan engagement activations, including a new lifestyle series premiering this fall.

"For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office," said team CEO and president John Mara in a statement announcing the move. 

"Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we're thrilled to welcome him back."

"We are proud Eli was our quarterback for so many years and now look forward to his next chapter as a Giant," added Giants chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch. 

"Eli is the ultimate team player and will be a huge addition to the organization as we continue to elevate and strengthen our business operation."

When he announced his retirement after the 2019 season, Manning always figured he'd return to the only organization he's played professionally for in some capacity. But initially, he wanted to take some time away from the game to focus on his family life.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit shortly after Manning's retirement, the former quarterback was unable to be a regular visitor at the team's East Rutherford headquarters.  

"After not being able to come back in the facility for a full year, to finally see my former teammates and the individuals I've spent the past 16 years with...it's incredibly exciting to be back," Manning said. 

"Staying involved with this organization is very important to me. I love the organization, love the Giants and the fans, and so I want to do anything possible to help them out and be a part of it.

"I'm willing to do anything," he added. "But I'm focused on the business side with corporate partners and on community relations, which was always so important to me while I was playing here and is something, I've placed a high priority on throughout my life. I'm looking forward to seeing where I can make the most impact in helping the Giants achieve their business and community goals."

The Giants also announced that Manning's No. 10 jersey will officially be retired during halftime of the Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons on September 26. Manning will also be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

The selection of that game is significant because that was Manning's first-ever NFL start came against the Falcons in 2004, a game the Giants lost 14-10 that was played at the old Giants Stadium. The Falcons are also the only team Manning has beaten at home in the postseason during his career.

Be sure to keep it locked on Giants Country all the time!

eli manning-
News

Eli Manning Rejoins New York Giants in Business Ops and Fan Engagement Role

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) reacts after winning the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Big Blue+

Edge Oshane Ximines: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Nov 14, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants former defensive end Michael Strahan rings a bell before a game between the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium.
News

Former New York Giant Michael Strahan Will Get a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Feb 26, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detailed view of the Super XLI Vince Lombardi Trophy to commemorate the Indianapolis Colts 29-17 victory over the Chicago Bears on Feb 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Interviews

What the 2021 Giants Can Learn from the 2011 Super Bowl Team

New York Giants Helmet
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - DL Raymond Johnson III

New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers (21) participates in drills during the last day of mandatory minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Three More-Realistic Off-season New York Giants Regrets

Nov 12, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) walks towards the locker room after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
This and That

Eli Manning and Shaun O'Hara Swap Dad Jokes on Father's Day

Oct 4, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) closes in on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - DT Austin Johnson