Eli Manning Rejoins New York Giants in Business Ops and Fan Engagement Role

The Giants also announced a date for Manning's jersey retirement ceremony and induction into the team's Ring of Honor.

Eli Manning is back where he belongs.

Manning, who retired after the 2019 season, played his entire 16-year career with the Giants, for whom he holds nearly every franchise passing record and with whom he's won two Super Bowl championships.

The retired quarterback will take on a new role in business operations and fan engagement with the organization starting this coming season, including responsibilities in business development, marketing, and community and corporate relations.

Manning will also collaborate with the Giants on original content development and fan engagement activations, including a new lifestyle series premiering this fall.

"For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office," said team CEO and president John Mara in a statement announcing the move.

"Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we're thrilled to welcome him back."

"We are proud Eli was our quarterback for so many years and now look forward to his next chapter as a Giant," added Giants chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch.

"Eli is the ultimate team player and will be a huge addition to the organization as we continue to elevate and strengthen our business operation."

When he announced his retirement after the 2019 season, Manning always figured he'd return to the only organization he's played professionally for in some capacity. But initially, he wanted to take some time away from the game to focus on his family life.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit shortly after Manning's retirement, the former quarterback was unable to be a regular visitor at the team's East Rutherford headquarters.

"After not being able to come back in the facility for a full year, to finally see my former teammates and the individuals I've spent the past 16 years with...it's incredibly exciting to be back," Manning said.

"Staying involved with this organization is very important to me. I love the organization, love the Giants and the fans, and so I want to do anything possible to help them out and be a part of it.

"I'm willing to do anything," he added. "But I'm focused on the business side with corporate partners and on community relations, which was always so important to me while I was playing here and is something, I've placed a high priority on throughout my life. I'm looking forward to seeing where I can make the most impact in helping the Giants achieve their business and community goals."

The Giants also announced that Manning's No. 10 jersey will officially be retired during halftime of the Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons on September 26. Manning will also be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

The selection of that game is significant because that was Manning's first-ever NFL start came against the Falcons in 2004, a game the Giants lost 14-10 that was played at the old Giants Stadium. The Falcons are also the only team Manning has beaten at home in the postseason during his career.

