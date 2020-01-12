Report: Giants Hire Patrick Graham as Defensive Coordinator

The Giants are reportedly hiring Patrick Graham to be the new defensive coordinator under head coach Joe Judge, according to an NFL Network report.

The hiring of Graham comes a day after reports first emerged that the Giants were interested in speaking with Graham, who spent last season on Brian Flores staff at Miami

The 40-year-old Graham, who was the Giants' defensive line coach under Ben McAdoo, and Judge worked together on Bill Belichick's Patriots staff from 2012-15, before leaving to join the Giants in 2016.

The Yale-educated Graham replaces James Bettcher as the team's defensive coordinator. Under Bettcher, the Giants defense finished 25th overall in average yards allowed (377.3), third in points surrendered (28.2 per game) and allowed the fourth-most passing yards, 264.1 per game).

Graham's Dolphins defense wasn't much better in terms of the rankings--the unit finished the regular season, having surrendered the third-most average yards per game (397.8), the most points (30.9) per game, and the seventh-highest (30.9) points per game.

How much of that was due to talent shortfalls--Miami traded away safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers after struggling to figure out how best to use him--is up for debate. Still, Graham, who is regarded in NFL coaching circles as a solid teacher, fits the prototype Judge is seeking for his staff.

