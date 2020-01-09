Now that the Giants have their head coach, Joe Judge, in place, all eyes will turn to his assistant staff, which is just as crucial to ensuring that Judge's tenure as a first-time NFL head coach gets off on the right track.

Be sure to bookmark this page for updates on this process, including reports/confirmations and analysis.

Here's what we know so far about Judge's Giants staff:

Thomas McGaughey, Special Teams Coordinator

One of the very first reported staff decisions made by Judge was to retain special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey from Pat Shurmur's staff.

Judge, himself a special teams coordinator, knows the value and importance of this facet of the game, and no doubt is familiar with the outstanding job McGaughey has done the last two seasons in his role overseeing the Giants special teams.

Players raved about McGaughey's simple schemes that allowed them to play fast and fly around. The special teamers also had nothing but good thing to say about McGaughey as a teacher and as a leader in the room, including his approach to accountability, which encompassed everyone, including McGaughey and his assistant, Anthony Blevins.