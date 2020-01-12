GiantsMaven
Report: Giants Request Permission to Meet with Patrick Graham for Defensive Coordinator Post

Patricia Traina

New Giants head coach Joe Judge reportedly has his eye on reuniting with a one-time colleague from his days in New England.

That colleague, according to an NFL Network report, would be Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who worked with Judge on Bill Belichick's Patriots staff from 2012-15, before leaving to join the Giants as their defensive line coach on Ben McAdoo's staff during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

RELATED: Giants Assistant Coaches Tracker 

After spending the 2018 season with the Packers as the defensive run game coordinator and inside linebackers coach, Graham was hired by Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, another former colleague from New England, last year.

The Yale-educated Graham just completed his 11th season as an NFL coach and his first as a defensive coordinator. His Dolphins defense finished the regular season, having surrendered the third-most average yards per game (397.8), the most points (30.9) per game, and the ninth highest (42%) third-down conversion percentage in the NFL.

As Graham is still under contract to Miami, the Giants would need to receive permission from the Dolphins to interview him. 

If the permission is granted and Graham is hired, it will be interesting to see if he receives the defensive coordinator/assistant (or associate) head coach designation, which would make a potential move from Miami to New York a promotion.

