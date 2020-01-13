Report: Jerry Schuplinski Set to Become Giants New Quarterbacks Coach

According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Jerry Schuplinski, a seven-year NFL assistant coach, is the latest addition to new head coach Joe Judge's staff.

Schuplinski worked with Judge on Bill Belichick's staff in New England as an offensive assistant during the 2013-15 seasons and then as the assistant quarterbacks coach 2016–18.

Schuplinski left the Patriots last year to join Brian Flores's new staff in Miami, but with the Dolphins believed to be eyeing drafting a franchise quarterback this year, they have decided not to retain Schuplinski to oversee a rookie's development.

Schuplinski (pronounced shu-PLIN-skee) has been part of three Super Bowl-winning teams (XLIX, LI and LIII) during his six seasons with New England. Besides his contributions in helping veteran Tom Brady, Schuplinski is credited for helping to groom Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, both of whom stepped up in 2015 to help the Patriots to a 3-1 start when Brady missed the first four games of that season due to a suspension.

Before coming to the Patriots, Schuplinski spent six seasons (2007-12) as the linebackers and special teams coach at Case Western Reserve. He was also the head coach and athletics director at Trinity High School in Garfield Heights, Ohio from 2002-06.

Schuplinski began his coaching career as a running backs and special teams coach at his alma mater, John Carroll, from 2000-01; during his tie as a student at the school, he was teammates with former NFL linebacker London Fletcher, Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio and Patriots offensive coordinator/ quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels.