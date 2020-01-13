GiantsMaven
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Jerry Schuplinski Set to Become Giants New Quarterbacks Coach

Patricia Traina

According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Jerry Schuplinski, a seven-year NFL assistant coach, is the latest addition to new head coach Joe Judge's staff.

Schuplinski worked with Judge on Bill Belichick's staff in New England as an offensive assistant during the 2013-15 seasons and then as the assistant quarterbacks coach 2016–18.

Schuplinski left the Patriots last year to join Brian Flores's new staff in Miami, but with the Dolphins believed to be eyeing drafting a franchise quarterback this year, they have decided not to retain Schuplinski to oversee a rookie's development.

UPDATED: Giants Assistant Coaches Tracker

Schuplinski (pronounced shu-PLIN-skee) has been part of three Super Bowl-winning teams (XLIX, LI and LIII) during his six seasons with New England. Besides his contributions in helping veteran Tom Brady, Schuplinski is credited for helping to groom Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, both of whom stepped up in 2015 to help the Patriots to a 3-1 start when Brady missed the first four games of that season due to a suspension.

Before coming to the Patriots, Schuplinski spent six seasons (2007-12) as the linebackers and special teams coach at Case Western Reserve. He was also the head coach and athletics director at Trinity High School in Garfield Heights, Ohio from 2002-06. 

Schuplinski began his coaching career as a running backs and special teams coach at his alma mater, John Carroll, from 2000-01; during his tie as a student at the school, he was teammates with former NFL linebacker London Fletcher, Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio and Patriots offensive coordinator/ quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels.  

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Assistant Coaches Tracker

Keep checking back here for reports and confirmations on the Giants new assistant coaching staff under new head coach Joe Judge.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Time to Move On from Eli | the Biggest Change Dave Gettleman Needs to Make Going Forward | and Other Thoughts

Some leftover thoughts and perspectives from a busy week in East Rutherford.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Report: Pat Shurmur Hired as Denver's New Offensive Coordinator

The former Giants head coach finds work after being dismissed by the Giants on December 30.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Report: Giants Add Ole Miss Defensive Assistant Freddie Roach to Coaching Staff

Roach had a brief stop in the NFL for the Patriots in 2006. He begins his first NFL season as an NFL assistant coach on Joe Judge's staff.

Patricia Traina

How the Availability of the Franchise and Transition Tags Might Affect the Giants

Continuing a look at some of the changes in the salary cap and what teams will and will not be able to do in 2020, the final year of the current CBA.

Patricia Traina

Giants Unit Review: The Future Is Here at Quarterback

Despite his struggles with ball security and pocket awareness, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a very bright future as the Giants' franchise quarterback.

Patricia Traina

Report: Giants Hire Patrick Graham as Defensive Coordinator

New head coach Joe Judge reportedly will be reuniting with his colleague from his days on Bill Belichick's Patriots staff.

Patricia Traina

Why DeAndre Baker is One of the Giants Most Improved Rookies from 2019

Things started out ugly for cornerback DeAndre Baker, but over time--and as he got healthier from a preseason knee injury--Baker started to show signs of why the Giants thought highly enough to trade up for him in last year's draft.

Mike Esposito

by

Taylordist

How the Absence of the June 1 Designation Might Affect the Giants' Upcoming Salary Cap Decisions

Let's take a look at some of the rule changes in the final league year of the CBA and how they might affect some business decisions facing the Giants.

Patricia Traina

Report: Giants Request Permission to Meet with Patrick Graham for Defensive Coordinator Post

Judge and Graham were colleagues on the Patriots staff during the 2012-15 seasons.

Patricia Traina