Report: Odell Beckham to Visit Giants, Cowboys

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr has reportedly narrowed his choice for his next team to a pair of NFC East rivals who just happen to be playing on Thanksgiving.

Those would be the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, two teams that Beckham is expected to meet with next week, according to a report by the NFL Network.

Beckham, of course, began his career with the Giants as their first-round draft pick in 2014. He recorded three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons in blue before a fractured ankle hit him in his fourth season, limiting him to just four games in 2017.

Still, Beckham returned the following year to appear in 12 games after signing a five-year, $90 million contract extension. However, after one season, the Giants decided to trade Beckham to the Cleveland Browns as part of a mega-deal that also saw New York send defensive end Olivier Vernon to the Browns in exchange for safety Jabrill Peppers, guard Kevin Zeitler, and the Browns' first- and third-round draft picks the following year which became defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II and outside linebacker Oshane Ximines respectively.

The 30-year-old Beckham posted another 1,000-yard receiving game in his first campaign with Cleveland, but things turned sour for the former LSU star, who ended up being released by the Browns in 2021. He went on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams and would win a Super Bowl championship with the Rams.

Beckham visited the Giants' facility last month to see former teammate Sterling Shepard after Shepard tore his ACL. That report stoked the flames of hope that a reunion between Beckham and the Giants was imminent, but general manager Joe Schoen told reporters during his bye week press conference that he hadn't even been aware of Beckham having been in the building at the time. A Giants spokesperson clarified that the visit by the receiver was not official.

Beckham is in the final stages of recovery from his second ACL injury suffered in Super Bowl LVI. Per Over the Cap, the Giants have just $2,838,397 of cap space left, barely enough to get them through the rest of the regular season. However, if they need to break the emergency glass and restructure receiver Kenny Golladay's contract to create more space, that remains a possibility, albeit one Schoen would probably prefer not to do.

NFL.com reports that Beckham will visit with the Cowboys either next Monday or Tuesday.

Join the Giants Country Community