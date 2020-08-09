SEE IT: Giants Return to the Field in Helmets

After a day off Saturday, the Giants were back on the field Sunday morning for their first workout in helmets as allowed by the current NFL training camp schedule.

As noted in my Sunday morning "Perspectives" column, the Giants worked out so far without the players' names on the back of the jersey.

Head coach Joe Judge has been somewhat reluctant to mention any player by name until getting them on the field. Perhaps this is yet another approach of his to motivate the players to where by their performance in camp results in them becoming a name rather than an "anonymous number.

We also get our first look--sort of at any rate--at some of the Giants coaching staff dressed in Giants garb.

Although the staff is masked up (as per the health and safety guidelines), you can still see in the video and in the slide show above shots of head coach Joe Judge, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, assistant special teams coordinator Tom Quinn, and offensive line coach Marc Colombo as they oversee the various drills for the first time this summer.

This practice is also the first in which the players have worn helmets. Starting August 12 through August 16 (with August 15 a mandatory day off), there will be a gradual ramp-up period.

The first practice in this period can be 90 minutes, with teams allowed to increase the practice time by 15-minute increments daily up to a maximum of 120 minutes.

As players are allowed to be on the field for up to 3.5 hours per day, the remaining part of practice will be walk-throughs.

For the August 14 and 16 practices, players can wear helmets and shells, but there will be no live contact permitted.