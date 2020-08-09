Perspectives: The Unusual Summer, Looking for Clues and the No-Names

I still can't get used to this new setup.

In any other year, the media would have seen about a dozen or so off-season practices and about two weeks of training camp workouts that would have included padded practices.

In four days, Heck would be getting ready for the first of four preseason games, the first one against the Jets, where we could get our first look at some of these players and perhaps gain some insight on how the coaches operate.

But as we all know, this is not a typical year. Things are so different that, at times, I don't recognize what's going on with the way the NFL has been operating.

If the league continues to operate cautiously--and so far so good in that we haven't had any COVI-19 breakouts like what has affected baseball, there will be football as we know it soon enough.

And if that happens, will it have mattered how we go there so long as we did?

The Youth Movement

I've already heard from a few readers who are disappointed the Giants didn't sign cornerback Logan Ryan.

No disrespect to the veteran, but I never thought that was int he cards because it didn't make sense. The Giants, as everyone knows, drafted a bunch of young cornerbacks in the last two years.

To sign Ryan, who is thought to be seeking a nice payday, the Giants would likely need to commit to him for multiple years which means all that young talent at cornerback they drafted would have to sit and continue with spot duty with little to no chance of seeing a more significant role.

That's not a smart use of assets, not with the salary cap expected to drop significantly next year. First, the Giants aren't a cornerback away from making a run. But more importantly, they needed a veteran who was willing to come in on a reasonable contract to serve as sort of a placeholder for the young ones.

Look back at how last year unfolded. The Giants relied on the youth movement at cornerback, and it didn't work out very well. So by dialing things back and bringing in veterans to man the spot, for the time being, this allows the coaching staff to gradually work all that youth into the mix without overloading them (and potentially damaging their confidence level).

It's a smart approach if you think about it. And something tells me when the terms of Cockrell's contract are announced, it will be even smarter.

A Picture Paints a Thousand Words

Kudos to Twitter user @Stirrthemupabout, who made the astute observation that Daniel Jones isn't as upright as he was last year and appears to be bending a bit more as he goes through his motion.

In my attempt to try to glean information from photos--yeah, I know a mostly fruitless exercise--I mentioned this about the running backs, and how they have been running a drill I've never seen before in which they carry two footballs high and tight up by their chin while ducking under bars which forces them to run lower to the ground.

While quarterback and running back are two different positions, a player can reinforce his balance and achieve a better anchor in getting lower to the ground.

In Jones' case, when you combine the added muscle he put on, he’ll probably be harder to drag down this year—think in terms of Ben Roethlisberger of the Steelers, listed at 6’5” (same height as Jones) and 240 pounds.

Roethlisberger is a challenge to bring down and often requires a group effort. So one of the hopes with Jones adding additional bulk (which should give him the opportunity to better anchor when he moves lower to the ground in his stance) is that he too will become a handful to bring down.

The "No Names"

The Giants have been going through this first part of their training camp workout with no names on the back of the player jerseys, aa chance as I recall from past years.

That might not mean anything right now since they're not doing anything other than running around in their "underwear" as head coach Joe Judge said last week. Still, I got to thinking about how, when Judge first got here, he didn't want to openly discuss any players by name until he got a chance to get these guys on the field.

The players have begun to get on the field, and Judge, in his weekly video conferences with reporters, has started answering questions about rostered players when asked.

But I've noticed that he continues to take more of an approach to where he speaks in broad terms about position groups rather than specifics, and I suspect that will continue until he sees for himself how these guys do once the pads go on.

Leonard Williams

With the removal of linebacker Tae Crowder from the reserve/non-football list, that leaves Leonard Williams as the lone Giant remaining on NFL.

Williams told reporters Friday that he wasn't at liberty to discuss the specifics behind his injury due to Judge's rules. Still, he did say, "I’m definitely making strides on it and doing the best that I can to get out there with my teammates."

It's true, and if you're looking for some sign as to why you shouldn't be worried, there is this photo from last Monday's workout.

Leonard Williams running sprints. Photo Courtesy of Giants.com

To be clear, you can't draw a definite conclusion as to how well Williams is moving based on a photograph.

But if you're looking for a glimmer of hope, the simple fact that trainers did clear him to run combined with Williams' statement Friday about making strides should be a good start to help you believe he'll be back on the field for when the Giants move to the next phase of training camp next week.

